back
UP Minister's Bizarre Take On Fuel Prices
BJP leader Upendra Tiwari was confident that the fuel price hike wouldn't pinch the pockets of most Indians. But is he right? 🤔
22/10/2021 2:12 PMupdated: 22/10/2021 2:15 PM
- 33.5K
- 175
- 210
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
195 comments
Sourav G.26/10/2021 12:29
Dhikkaar
Astha M.26/10/2021 09:44
Kya khaye baithe hain neta ji?
Hidayatulla R.26/10/2021 02:32
He deserves to be as our next great central finance minister.
Ashraff K.25/10/2021 19:09
Support USA they sanctions Iran avery thing was going up and Up
Afreen A.25/10/2021 15:45
He needs help! 🙈
Vishal A.25/10/2021 10:06
Politicians like these consider stupidity as wisdom...our fate.. what else😤😤
Bala V.25/10/2021 06:35
Typical inefficiency of current government.....
Guru M.25/10/2021 05:17
Anadi bone ka fayda
Tanmoy M.25/10/2021 04:05
বোকা*****দা
Ashish D.24/10/2021 23:18
Covid took so many life's Good that it has ended Covid 4th Phase called the virus of religious fights dont know what destruction this is going to create . Who will end this is their any vaccines for this . I am seeing this spreading all over the country and even on Facebook🔥🔥🔥
Smita C.24/10/2021 20:26
Obviously roads are always blocked because of andolanjeevis, might as well save fuel and go public transport.
Venam T.24/10/2021 19:48
Donkeys are running our economy. U.p public should vote AAP this time, atleast one chance they deserve
King R.24/10/2021 19:33
Kaun he ye log🥺 Kahan se aatein hain🥺🥺🥺
Rohit K.24/10/2021 12:28
Yehi to ek gyani na purush hai😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Mahim K.24/10/2021 12:06
One more fool 😉😉
Vivek M.24/10/2021 10:47
Wah re, Andhbhakt returns🤣🤣🤣🤣
Roosevelt S.24/10/2021 09:21
Why waste our energy trying to make them see the reality they are the real problems of India
Bharati S.24/10/2021 06:53
What nonsense is he talking!!!! Such uneducated ministers should be removed
Muneer A.24/10/2021 06:09
Shame to those educated ppl who r electing illiterate ppl as their rulers
Satpal S.24/10/2021 05:04
Bunch of fuckin jokers