UP Minister's Bizarre Take On Fuel Prices

BJP leader Upendra Tiwari was confident that the fuel price hike wouldn't pinch the pockets of most Indians. But is he right? 🤔

22/10/2021 2:12 PMupdated: 22/10/2021 2:15 PM
  • 33.5K
  • 210

195 comments

  • Sourav G.
    26/10/2021 12:29

    Dhikkaar

  • Astha M.
    26/10/2021 09:44

    Kya khaye baithe hain neta ji?

  • Hidayatulla R.
    26/10/2021 02:32

    He deserves to be as our next great central finance minister.

  • Ashraff K.
    25/10/2021 19:09

    Support USA they sanctions Iran avery thing was going up and Up

  • Afreen A.
    25/10/2021 15:45

    He needs help! 🙈

  • Vishal A.
    25/10/2021 10:06

    Politicians like these consider stupidity as wisdom...our fate.. what else😤😤

  • Bala V.
    25/10/2021 06:35

    Typical inefficiency of current government.....

  • Guru M.
    25/10/2021 05:17

    Anadi bone ka fayda

  • Tanmoy M.
    25/10/2021 04:05

    বোকা*****দা

  • Ashish D.
    24/10/2021 23:18

    Covid took so many life's Good that it has ended Covid 4th Phase called the virus of religious fights dont know what destruction this is going to create . Who will end this is their any vaccines for this . I am seeing this spreading all over the country and even on Facebook🔥🔥🔥

  • Smita C.
    24/10/2021 20:26

    Obviously roads are always blocked because of andolanjeevis, might as well save fuel and go public transport.

  • Venam T.
    24/10/2021 19:48

    Donkeys are running our economy. U.p public should vote AAP this time, atleast one chance they deserve

  • King R.
    24/10/2021 19:33

    Kaun he ye log🥺 Kahan se aatein hain🥺🥺🥺

  • Rohit K.
    24/10/2021 12:28

    Yehi to ek gyani na purush hai😂😂🤣🤣🤣

  • Mahim K.
    24/10/2021 12:06

    One more fool 😉😉

  • Vivek M.
    24/10/2021 10:47

    Wah re, Andhbhakt returns🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Roosevelt S.
    24/10/2021 09:21

    Why waste our energy trying to make them see the reality they are the real problems of India

  • Bharati S.
    24/10/2021 06:53

    What nonsense is he talking!!!! Such uneducated ministers should be removed

  • Muneer A.
    24/10/2021 06:09

    Shame to those educated ppl who r electing illiterate ppl as their rulers

  • Satpal S.
    24/10/2021 05:04

    Bunch of fuckin jokers

