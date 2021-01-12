back
UP Minister Shocked By Corruption At Paddy Centre
Watch what happened when an Uttar Pradesh minister made a surprise inspection to a paddy procurement centre in the state...
12/01/2021 1:27 PM
- 43.1K
- 556
- 19
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
19 comments
Arnav D.18 hours
If he has been on inspection on so many centers then how come no previous videos have surfaced...?????? BJP IT CELL never leaves the minimum photo-Op ..
Gigu Z.2 days
Think this a counter to show that Mandi are corrupt & Showing them can prove that the farmers bill are correct This is nothing but a political ploy to counter the Farmer's Agitation happening in the country If the minister is so keen on the interest of the farmers then let him clean the excisting system Not stop the system to create a new one, as proposed in the CONTROVERSIAL new farmer's bills
Shyam C.2 days
Good job
Rss M.2 days
Brut Media . Why are you against the ruling party . Brut is always giving negative news about ruling BJP party .
Rajdeep S.2 days
Trying to act like DY CM Manish from Delhi
Atul S.2 days
Lgta h election ki tayaari ho rhi h😂
Suman D.3 days
This is what happens when you give post of Chief Minister to an incompetent hindu priest.
Yohanna P.3 days
Trading with a trusted account manager is what can make your dreams come through. mrs abbana has the best trading strategies to win. I thought of that when I saw a post recommending her in this page until I gave her a try and the outcome was great for me. Making $4,450 out of $500 was a whole lot of profit for me you can contact her via the link below. https://www.facebook.com/abbana.dogo
Srihari V.3 days
It shows how corrupt our officials are.
Rasheed K.3 days
Drama Suru hogaya. Court Thak Pahoonchega,
Keshav N.3 days
I am pleasantly surprised that ’Brut India’ has shown this on the media net work. By and large ’Brut India’ shows anti establishment and Modi bashing news. 😛😁
Neelam J.3 days
Absolutely janta ko पागल बना रहा है surprise visit la drama kar ke
Fatima T.3 days
This is nothing but made up stories to prove that the smaller farmers are getting duped. How come suddenly the minister that too from UP made a surprise visit.
Yadunath K.3 days
Hope he is not negotiating his price.
Suresh J.3 days
UP special
Rajesh P.3 days
Drama
Subhash A.3 days
Very likely.
Pranav P.3 days
Dalla khalistani... Itanahi he to mrp dedo
El A.3 days
Left wing is controlling movies webseries stand up Comedies education