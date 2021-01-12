back

UP Minister Shocked By Corruption At Paddy Centre

Watch what happened when an Uttar Pradesh minister made a surprise inspection to a paddy procurement centre in the state...

12/01/2021 1:27 PM
  • 43.1K
  • 19

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    What’s Up With India’s Ink Attacks?

  2. 3:03

    MP CM Bats For Surveillance To Keep Working Women Safe

  3. 1:34

    More Homemade Fighter Jets For The Air Force

  4. 3:03

    Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device

  5. 2:11

    Whatsapp’s New Update Explained

  6. 8:07

    The Curious Case Of Munawar Faruqui's Arrest

19 comments

  • Arnav D.
    18 hours

    If he has been on inspection on so many centers then how come no previous videos have surfaced...?????? BJP IT CELL never leaves the minimum photo-Op ..

  • Gigu Z.
    2 days

    Think this a counter to show that Mandi are corrupt & Showing them can prove that the farmers bill are correct This is nothing but a political ploy to counter the Farmer's Agitation happening in the country If the minister is so keen on the interest of the farmers then let him clean the excisting system Not stop the system to create a new one, as proposed in the CONTROVERSIAL new farmer's bills

  • Shyam C.
    2 days

    Good job

  • Rss M.
    2 days

    Brut Media . Why are you against the ruling party . Brut is always giving negative news about ruling BJP party .

  • Rajdeep S.
    2 days

    Trying to act like DY CM Manish from Delhi

  • Atul S.
    2 days

    Lgta h election ki tayaari ho rhi h😂

  • Suman D.
    3 days

    This is what happens when you give post of Chief Minister to an incompetent hindu priest.

  • Yohanna P.
    3 days

    Trading with a trusted account manager is what can make your dreams come through. mrs abbana has the best trading strategies to win. I thought of that when I saw a post recommending her in this page until I gave her a try and the outcome was great for me. Making $4,450 out of $500 was a whole lot of profit for me you can contact her via the link below. https://www.facebook.com/abbana.dogo

  • Srihari V.
    3 days

    It shows how corrupt our officials are.

  • Rasheed K.
    3 days

    Drama Suru hogaya. Court Thak Pahoonchega,

  • Keshav N.
    3 days

    I am pleasantly surprised that ’Brut India’ has shown this on the media net work. By and large ’Brut India’ shows anti establishment and Modi bashing news. 😛😁

  • Neelam J.
    3 days

    Absolutely janta ko पागल बना रहा है surprise visit la drama kar ke

  • Fatima T.
    3 days

    This is nothing but made up stories to prove that the smaller farmers are getting duped. How come suddenly the minister that too from UP made a surprise visit.

  • Yadunath K.
    3 days

    Hope he is not negotiating his price.

  • Suresh J.
    3 days

    UP special

  • Rajesh P.
    3 days

    Drama

  • Subhash A.
    3 days

    Very likely.

  • Pranav P.
    3 days

    Dalla khalistani... Itanahi he to mrp dedo

  • El A.
    3 days

    Left wing is controlling movies webseries stand up Comedies education

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.