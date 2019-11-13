back

UP Police Are (Not) Horsing Around

This anti-riot drill sparked a laugh riot. 😬

11/13/2019 12:25 PM
257 comments

  • इंद्रजीत क.
    3 days

    कप्तान साहब घोड़े मगवा लिए होते तो विभाग की इतनी फजीहत होने से बच जाती

  • Portnoy P.
    3 days

    What a shame

  • Yogesh S.
    3 days

    It was just a mock drill otherwise UP police has good horses and Riders

  • Saurabh D.
    3 days

    Panicment hogi chutiyo

  • Cheitanya B.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/GYjB2L6G9fE

  • Cheitanya B.
    3 days

    It is part of training if you dont know then pls do't laugh..

  • KaRtik K.
    4 days

    Beta ye sb chhor jb ye lathiya chlate h na to achhe achhe pant me hg dete h

  • Ankur K.
    4 days

    Law and order System has been made a Joke

  • Brijpal S.
    4 days

    aise tum log dange se logon ko bachate ho...

  • Jogendra K.
    4 days

    हमारे देश के पुलिस वालों के लिए new technology...

  • Abhishek S.
    4 days

    You fucky brut

  • Juber K.
    5 days

    Ye laathi make in India ki hai. Wah modi ji wah

  • Thirunavukkarasu M.
    5 days

    😄

  • Gaurish R.
    6 days

    Well done Brut...This is what u are Paid for from outside India.....

  • ലൂ സ.
    6 days

    Fuck you bastard.......Suck the Dick.....off Masood Azhar......

  • Karthik Y.
    6 days

    kya chutiye bhare pade hai tere gaav mein. Aur bakchodhi kartha hai ki most number of IAS

  • Mohit V.
    6 days

    Bahut Hard Bahut Hard 😂😂

  • Naaz G.
    6 days

    यही तो विश्व गुरु बनने के लिए जरूरी है योगी सरकार में

  • Sarfaraz A.
    7 days

    This is Yogi horse police 😅😆😅

  • Muhammed S.
    12/11/2019 15:27

    എന്തിനാടാ തെണ്ടികളെ ഇങ്ങനെ ചിരിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്? 😄😄😄