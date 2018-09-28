back

UP Police Beat Young Hindu Woman For Friendship With Muslim Man

Police repeatedly struck this young Hindu woman for being with a Muslim man, in a shocking case that highlights the brutality the Uttar Pradesh law enforcement metes out to interfaith relationships.

09/28/2018 9:35 AM
  • 384.8k
  • 402

And even more

  1. Remembering The Worst Industrial Accident In The World

  2. Woman Protests Encroachment Hanging From Excavator

  3. Unemployment Touches Andhra Pradesh

  4. A Whole Lotta Potholes

  5. Thief Or Dacoit, This MP Says Vote For Them If They Are From BJP

  6. Old Kashmiri Women Forced Into Police Cars

339 comments

  • Siddhartha S.
    10/14/2018 12:33

    Ye toh police ka roj ka bakchodi hai. Chahe glati ho ya na ho unko bas koi thokne ko chahiye

  • Ashok K.
    10/14/2018 11:57

    Best thing

  • Nakul J.
    10/14/2018 11:31

    Bhai galat k h isme shi Kiya police ne

  • Yassir H.
    10/14/2018 10:50

    Modi Raj Gunda Raj

  • Rizwan F.
    10/14/2018 10:50

    Bahut bure maroge tum log

  • Vineet S.
    10/14/2018 10:44

    Good

  • Prasant S.
    10/14/2018 07:46

    Chudwane gayi thi or Naam Studies ki BF tha Sirf Friend ban gayi or maro Sali ko

  • Kshitij U.
    10/14/2018 07:36

    @ Yogiraj

  • BhAt M.
    10/14/2018 07:19

    Digital Indian

  • Raja S.
    10/14/2018 05:52

    If it was the other way, he'd be killed.

  • B M.
    10/13/2018 20:36

    Bahut a66a kiya

  • Nitesh D.
    10/13/2018 19:42

    Mar mardarchod ko jo police wala hai mera lega muh pe

  • Waqt G.
    10/13/2018 18:32

    Is Police wale ki Ldki bhaag gye mulla k sath

  • Mahendr M.
    10/13/2018 14:44

    N

  • Abhishek T.
    10/13/2018 11:38

    le bsdk

  • Abhimanyu S.
    10/13/2018 11:07

    studying :)

  • Radhe G.
    10/13/2018 08:28

    गुड

  • Prakash G.
    10/13/2018 07:52

    Good marnah he ta

  • Sunil M.
    10/13/2018 06:28

    Police doing good job

  • Kuru I.
    10/13/2018 05:18

    You guys keep supporting for this evil act and let this religious hatred ruin peace in our lives forever, how can you find peace when you're always on the wrong side fueling up the flame of hatred.