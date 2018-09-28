back
UP Police Beat Young Hindu Woman For Friendship With Muslim Man
Police repeatedly struck this young Hindu woman for being with a Muslim man, in a shocking case that highlights the brutality the Uttar Pradesh law enforcement metes out to interfaith relationships.
09/28/2018 9:35 AM
- 384.8k
- 2.6k
- 402
339 comments
Siddhartha S.10/14/2018 12:33
Ye toh police ka roj ka bakchodi hai. Chahe glati ho ya na ho unko bas koi thokne ko chahiye
Ashok K.10/14/2018 11:57
Best thing
Nakul J.10/14/2018 11:31
Bhai galat k h isme shi Kiya police ne
Yassir H.10/14/2018 10:50
Modi Raj Gunda Raj
Rizwan F.10/14/2018 10:50
Bahut bure maroge tum log
Vineet S.10/14/2018 10:44
Good
Prasant S.10/14/2018 07:46
Chudwane gayi thi or Naam Studies ki BF tha Sirf Friend ban gayi or maro Sali ko
Kshitij U.10/14/2018 07:36
@ Yogiraj
BhAt M.10/14/2018 07:19
Digital Indian
Raja S.10/14/2018 05:52
If it was the other way, he'd be killed.
B M.10/13/2018 20:36
Bahut a66a kiya
Nitesh D.10/13/2018 19:42
Mar mardarchod ko jo police wala hai mera lega muh pe
Waqt G.10/13/2018 18:32
Is Police wale ki Ldki bhaag gye mulla k sath
Mahendr M.10/13/2018 14:44
N
Abhishek T.10/13/2018 11:38
le bsdk
Abhimanyu S.10/13/2018 11:07
studying :)
Radhe G.10/13/2018 08:28
गुड
Prakash G.10/13/2018 07:52
Good marnah he ta
Sunil M.10/13/2018 06:28
Police doing good job
Kuru I.10/13/2018 05:18
You guys keep supporting for this evil act and let this religious hatred ruin peace in our lives forever, how can you find peace when you're always on the wrong side fueling up the flame of hatred.