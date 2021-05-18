back
UP's Girl With The Oxygen Cylinder
Cylinder in tow, she zips from house to house delivering oxygen to Covid patients in home isolation. But what drives her to do it?
18/05/2021 1:27 PM
52 comments
Philip J.8 hours
To all ppl asking abt her mask " she didn't wear jus for the pic" and I don't blame her for that cos does only modiji have the right to take off mask infront of the camera ! Come on "hypocrisy ki bi seema honi chahiye "..it takes jus 10 seconds to think before commenting
Swati K.13 hours
Good... Best luck for everything
Tista S.a day
Why without a mask?
Ganesh R.2 days
🇮🇳
Zubair K.2 days
Get ready for UAPA
Biswajit P.2 days
Social media super woman.🙄
Astha M.2 days
Great but Whrs her mask! ..
Geeta R.2 days
Great life saving effort .God bless u n the patients .
Nimisha T.2 days
God bless u.... we need many of like u... 💞💞💞💞
Kavitha D.2 days
God bless you
Vaiphei C.2 days
Hats off
Aleem S.2 days
God bless you Arshi beta Stay safe 💕
Nmd A.2 days
Hatts off 🙏🙏🙏
Vipuo P.2 days
Work heard
Simanta S.2 days
Great job sister
Hervé F.2 days
Thanks for her action but don't forget to wear a mask. May she stays blessed
Griselda R.2 days
God bless her
Vivek Lakhtariya2 days
such inspiration work !
Junaid M.2 days
She will soon be booked by UP government
Sadiq A.2 days
पक्का योगी सरकार इनको भी जेल में डाल देगी