UP's Girl With The Oxygen Cylinder

Cylinder in tow, she zips from house to house delivering oxygen to Covid patients in home isolation. But what drives her to do it?

18/05/2021 1:27 PM
  • 81.9K
  • 56

52 comments

  • Philip J.
    8 hours

    To all ppl asking abt her mask " she didn't wear jus for the pic" and I don't blame her for that cos does only modiji have the right to take off mask infront of the camera ! Come on "hypocrisy ki bi seema honi chahiye "..it takes jus 10 seconds to think before commenting

  • Swati K.
    13 hours

    Good... Best luck for everything

  • Tista S.
    a day

    Why without a mask?

  • Ganesh R.
    2 days

    🇮🇳

  • Zubair K.
    2 days

    Get ready for UAPA

  • Biswajit P.
    2 days

    Social media super woman.🙄

  • Astha M.
    2 days

    Great but Whrs her mask! ..

  • Geeta R.
    2 days

    Great life saving effort .God bless u n the patients .

  • Nimisha T.
    2 days

    God bless u.... we need many of like u... 💞💞💞💞

  • Kavitha D.
    2 days

    God bless you

  • Vaiphei C.
    2 days

    Hats off

  • Aleem S.
    2 days

    God bless you Arshi beta Stay safe 💕

  • Nmd A.
    2 days

    Hatts off 🙏🙏🙏

  • Vipuo P.
    2 days

    Work heard

  • Simanta S.
    2 days

    Great job sister

  • Hervé F.
    2 days

    Thanks for her action but don't forget to wear a mask. May she stays blessed

  • Griselda R.
    2 days

    God bless her

  • Vivek Lakhtariya
    2 days

    such inspiration work !

  • Junaid M.
    2 days

    She will soon be booked by UP government

  • Sadiq A.
    2 days

    पक्का योगी सरकार इनको भी जेल में डाल देगी

