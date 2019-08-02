back
UP Student Roasts Cop On Unnao Rape Survivor’s Plight
You don’t go to a school and start talking about women’s safety when you can’t protect a girl who was raped when she was 17. This Class 11 student’s show of support for the Unnao rape survivor was a reality check for the whole of Uttar Pradesh and its high-strung police force. 😠
08/02/2019 8:57 AM
Nikesh M.10/27/2019 06:04
Varun D.08/31/2019 09:51
unnao ki sherni
Dersung D.08/30/2019 02:44
I hope the policeman doesn't crash u with the truck. Stay safe
Gaurav S.08/29/2019 13:37
Up is not insecure only because of corrupt politicians , it's mostly because of mass no. Of thugs , goons , perverts both states bihar as well as UP. 🙏
Nikesh M.08/28/2019 01:20
Ek baar jab mardo ka lavda out of control ho jai toh sarkar kya duniya ki konse bhi takat uss lavdey ko control nahi kar sakte
Prasad V.08/26/2019 03:03
And this girl was forced to stop going to school after this incident, I read in some local newspaper!
Rudranil B.08/21/2019 17:02
👏👏👏👍👍👍
Shivam K.08/20/2019 15:10
Gaand fat gayi saale ki sawal sun k...
Yuki K.08/20/2019 04:32
That's what they always do bunch of useless cop they stop you and take fine from u because you didn't wear helmet meanwhile they are free to travel around without helmet They told you to protect yourself meanwhile they see u as a play thing They always judge you because you are with your brother at night traveling and they think it's just you both enjoying the fucking hell They are just useless bunch of things that's why never take support from them here police know ki murder hone wala hai lekin wo murder ke baad jati hai jaan bchane
Selva G.08/19/2019 06:30
That Guts of the Girl to ask this question ❤❤
Aijaz A.08/18/2019 10:54
Ye sarkar aur ye police ye sirf investigation mein rahegi aur nyalay se koi ummeed nahi rakhna kyunki sarkar k sath sab harami hain.....jo srf nafrat phailane mein aur apni gaddi bachane mein masroof rahengi....
Laxmikanta B.08/18/2019 06:26
kana question babu manankara hosh udi jayi thiba
Sampoornam S.08/17/2019 05:54
No answer for this question
Coming O.08/16/2019 17:19
Your own unsincerity were corner you big officer. Yes you were. Hats off to this brave girl. I hope to know her well being this days. Or maybe she is nomore!!!
Shweta S.08/16/2019 14:44
Insb khatnao ka ek hi solution h self defense sikhna hoga humein... Police ya kisi se koi umeed krna ab bekaar h
Sumanta S.08/16/2019 10:48
They become the top members of administration like IAS/IPS to have a share of bribe from the top MP/MLAs 😑😑
Satyapragyan S.08/16/2019 04:00
Next no is ladki Ka hai. Sure.
Rahul S.08/15/2019 18:53
Brave girl
Yasir H.08/15/2019 17:27
Good sign for future india.... In same way we have to question each and every step of ruling government whatever it may be.
Rukmini U.08/15/2019 15:59
She was right