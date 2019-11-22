back

US-Bound With No Papers, They Were Deported Back To India

Their American dream ended in a Mexican nightmare.

11/22/2019 4:42 PM
  • 545.5k
  • 250

And even more

  1. US-Bound With No Papers, They Were Deported Back To India

  2. This Change May Send Millions of Refugees to India

  3. Who is Priti Patel, the UK's New Home Secretary?

  4. Forced Marriages for Indians in the UK

  5. Why The FaceApp Challenge Might Be Dangerous

  6. In London, Oval Crowd Heckles Vijay Mallya

197 comments

  • Abhishekh K.
    3 days

    And these motherfucker are telling us that nrc is wrong how dare these US dickhead to even comment on our policies

  • Shishir A.
    4 days

    Why are Americans not burning their own country for them?

  • Manikanta T.
    4 days

    Still our government is allowing illigal immigrants, we are already overpopulation. So NO CAB.

  • Zigmee L.
    4 days

    Sahii hay na bhai jasay abhi north east may jo karr rahay ho. Auss kay hisab say tho mujay sahii lagh raha hayyy

  • Prakiti N.
    4 days

    Haha... I feel very happy when I hear this... Hahahahahaahhooohohobo.... I can't even express my happiness😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😁😁...

  • Abodh K.
    4 days

    But the people protesting against NRC wants India to accept all refugees from any nation...

  • Xio Y.
    4 days

    Modis inida

  • Saini S.
    4 days

    Dreams full of lies from start to end.

  • Anjan M.
    5 days

    ei dekh

  • Ameya V.
    5 days

    btw, he paid 18 lakhs for what? tickets and visa doesn't cost that much. He must have been given idea of what he ought to do.

  • Amit S.
    5 days

    Take shortcuts sure hurt em bad 🤷🏻‍♂️

  • Supratim M.
    5 days

    Vote doge Modi ko fir bhago ge... NRI banke fir Modi jindabad k naade lagao ge... Saahi huya

  • Plabon D.
    5 days

    i think they did not hear about the great invention of aeroplanes.. n that they can book tickets to get on one too..

  • Arun S.
    6 days

    Sad but these peoples are so dump

  • Laurentiu C.
    7 days

    Futuvă familia in gura de indieni spurcați!!🤬

  • Valeska G.
    12/11/2019 17:52

    Reproduce more!

  • Ashutosh A.
    12/11/2019 12:28

    It's good nothing to feel bad about if you want to go to America or some other Western country and want to start a new life there maybe avoid shady agents to do it properly with the help of government agencies etc. And do proper research it will be a little extra money but it will be safe and if you are educated than it will make things a lot easier no country wants illiterate illegal immigrants on their land so do it properly IDC what you say it's my opinion and this news is not to be sad about why will they give their resources to you for free it's good these guys got deported

  • Milan D.
    12/11/2019 07:38

    i hope u realise you are not different than those minorities who do not have ancestry proof of being Indian citizens 😏

  • Arun R.
    12/10/2019 15:25

    18 lakhs spended , if that spended on right business then he should have been in America in legal way.kudos to the brain of these guys

  • Abhishek S.
    12/09/2019 14:51

    Bangged up Abroad isiliye ni jana bol ra tha 😂