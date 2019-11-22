US-Bound With No Papers, They Were Deported Back To India

Their American dream ended in a Mexican nightmare.
197 comments
Abhishekh K.3 days
And these motherfucker are telling us that nrc is wrong how dare these US dickhead to even comment on our policies
Shishir A.4 days
Why are Americans not burning their own country for them?
Manikanta T.4 days
Still our government is allowing illigal immigrants, we are already overpopulation. So NO CAB.
Zigmee L.4 days
Sahii hay na bhai jasay abhi north east may jo karr rahay ho. Auss kay hisab say tho mujay sahii lagh raha hayyy
Prakiti N.4 days
Haha... I feel very happy when I hear this... Hahahahahaahhooohohobo.... I can't even express my happiness😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😁😁...
Abodh K.4 days
But the people protesting against NRC wants India to accept all refugees from any nation...
Xio Y.4 days
Modis inida
Saini S.4 days
Dreams full of lies from start to end.
Anjan M.5 days
ei dekh
Ameya V.5 days
btw, he paid 18 lakhs for what? tickets and visa doesn't cost that much. He must have been given idea of what he ought to do.
Amit S.5 days
Take shortcuts sure hurt em bad 🤷🏻♂️
Supratim M.5 days
Vote doge Modi ko fir bhago ge... NRI banke fir Modi jindabad k naade lagao ge... Saahi huya
Plabon D.5 days
i think they did not hear about the great invention of aeroplanes.. n that they can book tickets to get on one too..
Arun S.6 days
Sad but these peoples are so dump
Laurentiu C.7 days
Futuvă familia in gura de indieni spurcați!!🤬
Valeska G.12/11/2019 17:52
Reproduce more!
Ashutosh A.12/11/2019 12:28
It's good nothing to feel bad about if you want to go to America or some other Western country and want to start a new life there maybe avoid shady agents to do it properly with the help of government agencies etc. And do proper research it will be a little extra money but it will be safe and if you are educated than it will make things a lot easier no country wants illiterate illegal immigrants on their land so do it properly IDC what you say it's my opinion and this news is not to be sad about why will they give their resources to you for free it's good these guys got deported
Milan D.12/11/2019 07:38
i hope u realise you are not different than those minorities who do not have ancestry proof of being Indian citizens 😏
Arun R.12/10/2019 15:25
18 lakhs spended , if that spended on right business then he should have been in America in legal way.kudos to the brain of these guys
Abhishek S.12/09/2019 14:51
Bangged up Abroad isiliye ni jana bol ra tha 😂