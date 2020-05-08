back
US Good, India Bad: Trump’s Later Covid Bluster
More than 1.5 lakh Americans have died due to Covid-19. But Trump says the situation in India is worse. Here are the numbers…
08/05/2020 5:27 PM
123 comments
Leo A.17 hours
Fool of the century
Geetanjali B.a day
Trump will never stop comparing with other countries that's where he lacks in confidence
Cyril S.2 days
We have the biggest idiot for a president of the United States Donald Trump😂🤣😜🥺
Goverdhan K.2 days
How a superpower president iq is low than room temperature.
Prakash C.2 days
Possibly he subscribes to the view "the more the merrier"!
Sally R.3 days
It is sad that one of the most powerful men in the world is so shockingly ignorant.
Damini C.3 days
Watch Trevor Noah
Sarah R.3 days
It is best not to listen to anything the orange one says, everything that comes out of his mouth is rubbish
Honey S.4 days
You can't play with Trumph. Imran and Modi just humiliating themselves. Trumph dosen't give a shit.
Haris S.4 days
This is a punishment by GOD Because you people Stop Muslims women to cover there face now GOD make you all to Cover face 😂
Parosh B.4 days
Lol.....people sitting in India....giving tips/ideas to President of USA on how to use tax money....seriously????guys don't play this game....even we also can't stop death even though we r using so called tax money affectively....dats why most of the state govt wants to follow Kejriwal govt....so please....stop ur economist mind....
Amit K.4 days
Well it's just like advertisement of your product. Every leader would do the same and literally doing the same. No wonder.
Prince K.4 days
Times have changed now US has started comparing itself with India to score a point!
Bani R.4 days
That his excuse ?
Live L.4 days
Trump is handling Covid worst way possible like many other countries. At the same time, he is not accepting his failure in covid unlike other countries.
Satya P.4 days
And thats how 'denial' was born
Haider M.4 days
Why dosent this fat cunt accept that his country is to the dogs currently😂a
Griffon G.4 days
Yes situation in India is bad but comparing your shit with others country won't make you any better your shit is still stinking and you gotta take care of it.
Thanoof P.4 days
My brend trump ashaane
Vikas B.4 days
Chor chor mausere bhai... Yha wala bolta hai US me jyda khrab halat hai aur US wala bol rha yaha pe halat jyda khrab hai