US Good, India Bad: Trump’s Later Covid Bluster

More than 1.5 lakh Americans have died due to Covid-19. But Trump says the situation in India is worse. Here are the numbers…

08/05/2020 5:27 PM
  • 59.0k
  • 393

123 comments

  • Leo A.
    17 hours

    Fool of the century

  • Geetanjali B.
    a day

    Trump will never stop comparing with other countries that's where he lacks in confidence

  • Cyril S.
    2 days

    We have the biggest idiot for a president of the United States Donald Trump😂🤣😜🥺

  • Goverdhan K.
    2 days

    How a superpower president iq is low than room temperature.

  • Prakash C.
    2 days

    Possibly he subscribes to the view "the more the merrier"!

  • Sally R.
    3 days

    It is sad that one of the most powerful men in the world is so shockingly ignorant.

  • Damini C.
    3 days

    Watch Trevor Noah

  • Sarah R.
    3 days

    It is best not to listen to anything the orange one says, everything that comes out of his mouth is rubbish

  • Honey S.
    4 days

    You can't play with Trumph. Imran and Modi just humiliating themselves. Trumph dosen't give a shit.

  • Haris S.
    4 days

    This is a punishment by GOD Because you people Stop Muslims women to cover there face now GOD make you all to Cover face 😂

  • Parosh B.
    4 days

    Lol.....people sitting in India....giving tips/ideas to President of USA on how to use tax money....seriously????guys don't play this game....even we also can't stop death even though we r using so called tax money affectively....dats why most of the state govt wants to follow Kejriwal govt....so please....stop ur economist mind....

  • Amit K.
    4 days

    Well it's just like advertisement of your product. Every leader would do the same and literally doing the same. No wonder.

  • Prince K.
    4 days

    Times have changed now US has started comparing itself with India to score a point!

  • Bani R.
    4 days

    That his excuse ?

  • Live L.
    4 days

    Trump is handling Covid worst way possible like many other countries. At the same time, he is not accepting his failure in covid unlike other countries.

  • Satya P.
    4 days

    And thats how 'denial' was born

  • Haider M.
    4 days

    Why dosent this fat cunt accept that his country is to the dogs currently😂a

  • Griffon G.
    4 days

    Yes situation in India is bad but comparing your shit with others country won't make you any better your shit is still stinking and you gotta take care of it.

  • Thanoof P.
    4 days

    My brend trump ashaane

  • Vikas B.
    4 days

    Chor chor mausere bhai... Yha wala bolta hai US me jyda khrab halat hai aur US wala bol rha yaha pe halat jyda khrab hai

