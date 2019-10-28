back
US Lawmaker Takes On Indian Journalist On Kashmir
When Indian journalist Aarti Tikoo Singh accused world media of overlooking Kashmir’s terrorism problem, US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar questioned her journalism credentials. 👀
10/28/2019 11:47 AM
- 2.2m
- 30.7k
- 3.5k
3291 comments
Muzaffar K.a day
She can speak because she is a kashmiri pandit
Jaya C.a day
This is human rights or devil rights????
Jahangir A.12/08/2019 18:30
India tourist state Indian Army rapist Army Indian Army kill innocent Kashmiri in Kashmir
Ram N.12/03/2019 20:37
Ma Omar needs to stop acting like a fool
Yuvraj S.11/24/2019 08:42
🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂🐖🐖
Shahriar H.11/23/2019 07:45
Those 450000 Indian soldiers done a massacre in Kashmir, that this Indian woman is trying to hide. Ilhan is hated by Jews and now the Indians. She is the best thing that has happened to US Congress and the world.
Shahriar H.11/23/2019 07:42
The singni is smiling while lies about her bs.
Rezaul K.11/22/2019 12:32
She's a soldout...
Shukree O.11/21/2019 10:53
The senate commite shall interview the kashmiries. The victims. Not Indian citizen. the source of the problem. If true Pakistan is the problem then the kashmiries will stated so.
Cherian K.11/20/2019 07:59
For all those who want to understand the real history and background to the Kashmir problem please read... https://wp.me/pV9Cw-FT
Malik F.11/20/2019 02:33
Pakistani are not terrorists they are your husbands and modi's fathers as well bloody losers
Shahzaib K.11/18/2019 21:56
Indian shit should be punished, punished punished. Fuck off all who are supporting indian bitch for telling lie.
Chetan P.11/17/2019 16:13
llhan omar always supported terrorism, check her pass records
Asit N.11/16/2019 22:56
Lol Aartis husband had once called for the Lynchings of all Muslims. So much for her credentials.
Naseer A.11/16/2019 12:59
It's more than 2 months now. People are put under arrested in their homes in Kashmir. No one from international media is reporting live from Kashmir.
Asif K.11/16/2019 12:53
This bitch is Lying , ask her to go and report from Indian occupied Kashmir, they wouldn’t even allow her to visit Kashmir..
Mohit K.11/16/2019 12:45
Ms. Singh how much did you get from modi.. ?? 🤣🤣
Vivek K.11/16/2019 12:36
So US congressman talking about human rights. Is this the same country who wants to build his army camps to every country. Thrown many countries in war like situation because they want to sell their crude oil. Lol
Al-Imran K.11/16/2019 11:51
No one speaks about what Kashmiri people want! If you are cautious about their fate then let their political identity be decided by themselves-let their right to self determination be decided through public poll🤔
Aryan K.11/16/2019 11:28
Such a bad incident what were the se is Indian sold a rape by Kashmiri girl