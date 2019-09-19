back

US Soldiers Sing Indian Marching Song

As Indo-US defence ties continue to break new ground, soldiers of the two countries bonded over song and sweat in Washington.

09/19/2019 4:57 AM
  • 237.0k
  • 61

53 comments

  • Arshdeep S.
    10/13/2019 04:28

    Nice

  • Lokesh N.
    10/12/2019 18:21

    I love army

  • Marmat S.
    10/11/2019 17:36

    Jai Hind sir

  • Subhash K.
    10/10/2019 23:49

    Jay hind I love my India

  • Virender S.
    10/10/2019 11:15

    Jai hind

  • Mangal B.
    10/09/2019 12:34

    Jai Hind

  • Pankaj N.
    10/09/2019 09:34

    🇮🇳🤟

  • Abu J.
    10/09/2019 06:39

    I love Indian army💚💛💜💓💙❤💝💟💞

  • অরিজিত্ প.
    10/07/2019 17:41

    2001 se chal raha hain😑 iss saal se tri-service exercise bhi hoga

  • राकेश ग.
    10/06/2019 16:42

    Indian army

  • Siddesh S.
    10/06/2019 10:33

    Salute

  • Baliram S.
    10/06/2019 06:07

    Jai hind

  • Anzari N.
    10/06/2019 03:08

    Needs to think again and again it's a good relationship for future.

  • Sk S.
    10/05/2019 06:33

    I LOVE army

  • Sunny S.
    10/05/2019 03:35

    Jay hind

  • Ningombam B.
    10/05/2019 02:07

    US Army with Assam Regt

  • Udayveer K.
    10/03/2019 17:19

    Jay hind mata ki Jay

  • Lichhman S.
    10/03/2019 15:39

    Jai Hind

  • Sangam X.
    10/03/2019 04:52

    Jay hind

  • Radha M.
    10/02/2019 20:54

    I like indian army