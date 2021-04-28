back

US To Send Covid-19 Relief Package To India

US President Joe Biden said he was “sending immediately a whole series of help” to India after speaking to PM Modi.

28/04/2021 2:59 PM
  • 119.1K
  • 105

99 comments

  • Shani M.
    2 hours

    Vo rihana kaha ki thi...

  • D'costa S.
    3 hours

    Only after Mr. Doval interveen

  • Vaduguri P.
    3 hours

    He's a joke. Woke up from his sleep🤣

  • Aratrika G.
    4 hours

    Dear USA please don't give anything to PM Cares fund . Because that will be literally used for elections and to satisfy Modi's life. You are requested to send directly to the hospital authorities

  • M S.
    4 hours

    He doesn't know all the help he sends will just end up in the coffers of Ambani and Adani.

  • Tina K.
    4 hours

    Modi resign now You're useless the worst Prime Minister of India You have killed innocent people

  • Roshna A.
    4 hours

    Please send some common sense too. Our leaders lack that.

  • Sukhjinder K.
    6 hours

    Logo tak pahunchega kya

  • Jayvee S.
    6 hours

    Thanks to the US

  • Venkat P.
    7 hours

    Biden is good guy. No ideots has guts to pressurize him

  • Sonik S.
    7 hours

    :- India getting more help

  • Gaurav S.
    7 hours

    Yeah big favor... Favor of hoarding more then 550 million doses enough to vaccinate Americans thrice. Till now US has shared 0% doses.

  • Abdul A.
    8 hours

    He should have waited little long

  • Celeste J.
    8 hours

    Biden is not helping, this is just appearances, it's like coming with an eyedropper of water to a huge fire

  • Jimmy G.
    8 hours

    Can someone get him tested for dementia and Alzheimer's?

  • Santosh K.
    8 hours

    Our millioner MPs and MLA s are begging for our country....

  • Abdul K.
    9 hours

    India a begger country with O iq pm

  • Lanthui G.
    9 hours

    Tq from india

  • Devang M.
    9 hours

    Wrong journalism. Dare you to show all the phases of how he came to this decision. But no, we are brut India ☺️❤️

  • Ashu
    9 hours

    Save india 🇮🇳

