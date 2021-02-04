back
Vajpayee On The 1980 Farmer Protests
"We don’t want to use the farmer protests for party politics, but we support the justified demands of the farmers." This is Vajpayee's speech from back in 1980. Sound familiar? #TBT
04/02/2021 5:27 AM
158 comments
Jeffry S.7 days
What you sow that shall ye also reap!
Siddharth B.08/02/2021 13:13
"UCHIT MANG" is the key word my friend..... Why today the Congress is not able to speak in Rajyasabha about what's wrong in farm bill??? The farmer's asked assurance for MSP they got it now they are talking abot MRP the companies will sell on. तीन मांगो से शुरू हुआ आंदोलन में अब रोज़ नई मांगे जोड़ी जा रही है। खालिस्तान और पाकिस्तान के पक्ष के नारे जोड़ दिए गए है ये राजनीति और देशद्रोह नहीं है तो क्या है। 1998 में मध्यप्रदेश में आंदोलन करते किसानों पर गोली चलवाने वाली दिग्विजय सरकार(कांग्रेसी) 27 किसानों की जान लेने वाली सरकार....2014 के पहले इसी कानून को लाने को बात करने वाली सरकार आज इस पर राजनीति सिर्फ इस लिए कर रही है ताकि देश में अरगजकता फैले,पंजाब में अपने मैनीफेस्टो के अनुसार ऐसा ही कृषि कानून लागू करने वाली कांग्रेस सरकार आज तमाशा कर रही है क्यों??? ये सिर्फ गद्दी ना मिलने को खीज है और कुछ नहीं,बार बाला से पोर्न स्टार तक का सफर ही तय कर पाई है कांग्रेस पर एक मजबूत विपक्ष नहीं खड़ा कर पाई।
Raghunandan S.08/02/2021 07:52
Why is audio sounds double... This is what BJP wants to improve the yield of farmers as Modi is a follower Atalji but congress Misguiding the farmers.
Saurabh S.07/02/2021 20:02
OMG how can you be so dumb to compare. He said shantipurn andolan, and the states name signify it was countrywide. This current one is thugandolan.
Suresh N.07/02/2021 17:43
This is what a leader look like 🙏
Anjum S.07/02/2021 11:36
R u watching it Mr Modi ?
Abshar A.06/02/2021 22:43
UP government is searching him to impose UAPA because he is promoting riots and planting conspiracy against india.
Anurima B.06/02/2021 17:28
BJP was eligible to rule the country till Atal Ji. Not chaiwala. My father told me once that there are a few leaders like Atal ji and Narhasima Rao.
Samani J.06/02/2021 16:05
Some years back people to say about Vajpayee - Good person in wrong party. Now whatever Vajpayee said is more relevent today and will present rulers follow the words of their departed leader or just keep on fooling the citizen that Vajpayee's words are golden rule to them.
ViShal C.06/02/2021 14:12
ohnu tag kreo pls
Ajay K.06/02/2021 10:31
political fayda
Mahesh R.06/02/2021 09:45
Great leader
Ritesh K.06/02/2021 08:21
This protest is not by the real farmers of this country, real farmers wont beat police, wont cause trouble to fellow Indians, wont disrespect the national flag, wont collaborate with anti nationals, wont vomit venom just to score some political score. Time to take action on these fake farmers
Ragbir C.06/02/2021 07:38
He was a great leader
Vinit R.06/02/2021 07:05
Is old , they never got justice.... Modi's BJP supporter thinks farmers are protesting just to defame their King MODI ....Whether it was a congress rule or BJP rule all had same attitude for farmers, hamara desh krishi pradhan desh he , aur hamesa rahega Jai Jawan Jai Kisan, injustice to farmers will not be tolerated now ...
Ashwin N.06/02/2021 05:57
If this is shared now in today's context, this exactly defines the propoganda and exposes those who try to create confusions by linking stands taken in two separate circumstances and projecting it now to provoke or justify current wrong doings.
Peter F.06/02/2021 05:44
Bhakts won't respond cause Rs 2/- won't be paid for this post
Shahbaz K.06/02/2021 05:30
Agar Statement par hi baat karna hai to Modi ke bhi statement dhundh daalo , pakka hai ki sunne me Atal se bhi ache ache bhashad diye honge 😁😁😁😂😂
Hari R.05/02/2021 23:12
He told about the ethics based. What is the ethics of this pretented farmer's strike ?
Shadaab M.05/02/2021 22:46
😂