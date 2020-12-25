back
Vajpayee's Mic Drop Resignation From 1996
He was given two weeks, and a House wrought with opposition, but the former Prime Minister sure went down swinging. Watch Atal Bihari Vajpayee's greatest resignation speech on his birthday. 🤯
25/12/2020 5:27 AM
Kalai C.12 hours
Worst prime minister... He tried to overrule the Constitution...
Kachamthai G.13 hours
V good leader.
Shrawan K.16 hours
Atal jee desh premi the bo businessman nhe the
Narendran S.19 hours
Never we had such an orator and sincere true leader.
Yasir K.a day
Respect from Pakistan
Simran K.a day
Wow look at the contrast between what was and what is. Simply stunning.
Addagulla S.a day
A GREAT PETRETIC,VERY PIOUS,REAL SIMPLE,PERFECT HUMANBEING,INNOCENT.NO JADU BAAJI.VERY STRAIGHT FORWARD GENTLEMAN POLITICIAN OF YESTER YEAR.HE DREAMED BJP WILL SURELY COME TO POWER ON ITS STRENGTH.TODAY IT COULD REALLY TAKE THE SHAPE.
Vijendar R.a day
Hon'ble Ex PM Shri A.B.Vajpayee Ji is a statesmen, and the greatest politician of noble character. Narendra Modi is no comparison to the former
Sudarshan. R.a day
What a great leader, Atal ... should hv served our country as a PM for one more term
Rajendra S.a day
महान राजनीतिज्ञ सत सत नमन
Jai P.2 days
Love you Atal ji.kash ajj app hote 🙏🙏🙏
Yash M.2 days
Truly great. And now history has brought congress and their alliance to almost nothing. And when they sit in parliament they dont let the government function properly. This is difference between the two parties and their history. Modi has now finally made his dream a success. A pro-development nationalist party that doesnt seek appeasment of Minorities to win elections!
Gerald M.2 days
Even PV Narasimha Rap had a great respect for AB Vajpayee.
Bhagat P.2 days
Great
Tejpal K.2 days
Salute to this politician
John M.2 days
Great personality 👍
Venkatesh S.2 days
My respect to Atal ji🙏
Kareen H.2 days
Please for god’s sake kindly don’t even try to think or relate even the current ones with Atal Ji..... Hell and Heaven difference.... maybe more than that
C L.2 days
One of the best address in the house.
Alex K.2 days
An excellent statesman and a good human being.