Vajpayee's Mic Drop Resignation From 1996

He was given two weeks, and a House wrought with opposition, but the former Prime Minister sure went down swinging. Watch Atal Bihari Vajpayee's greatest resignation speech on his birthday. 🤯

25/12/2020 5:27 AM
  • 292.8K
  • 168

150 comments

  • Kalai C.
    12 hours

    Worst prime minister... He tried to overrule the Constitution...

  • Kachamthai G.
    13 hours

    V good leader.

  • Shrawan K.
    16 hours

    Atal jee desh premi the bo businessman nhe the

  • Narendran S.
    19 hours

    Never we had such an orator and sincere true leader.

  • Yasir K.
    a day

    Respect from Pakistan

  • Simran K.
    a day

    Wow look at the contrast between what was and what is. Simply stunning.

  • Addagulla S.
    a day

    A GREAT PETRETIC,VERY PIOUS,REAL SIMPLE,PERFECT HUMANBEING,INNOCENT.NO JADU BAAJI.VERY STRAIGHT FORWARD GENTLEMAN POLITICIAN OF YESTER YEAR.HE DREAMED BJP WILL SURELY COME TO POWER ON ITS STRENGTH.TODAY IT COULD REALLY TAKE THE SHAPE.

  • Vijendar R.
    a day

    Hon'ble Ex PM Shri A.B.Vajpayee Ji is a statesmen, and the greatest politician of noble character. Narendra Modi is no comparison to the former

  • Sudarshan. R.
    a day

    What a great leader, Atal ... should hv served our country as a PM for one more term

  • Rajendra S.
    a day

    महान राजनीतिज्ञ सत सत नमन

  • Jai P.
    2 days

    Love you Atal ji.kash ajj app hote 🙏🙏🙏

  • Yash M.
    2 days

    Truly great. And now history has brought congress and their alliance to almost nothing. And when they sit in parliament they dont let the government function properly. This is difference between the two parties and their history. Modi has now finally made his dream a success. A pro-development nationalist party that doesnt seek appeasment of Minorities to win elections!

  • Gerald M.
    2 days

    Even PV Narasimha Rap had a great respect for AB Vajpayee.

  • Bhagat P.
    2 days

    Great

  • Tejpal K.
    2 days

    Salute to this politician

  • John M.
    2 days

    Great personality 👍

  • Venkatesh S.
    2 days

    My respect to Atal ji🙏

  • Kareen H.
    2 days

    Please for god’s sake kindly don’t even try to think or relate even the current ones with Atal Ji..... Hell and Heaven difference.... maybe more than that

  • C L.
    2 days

    One of the best address in the house.

  • Alex K.
    2 days

    An excellent statesman and a good human being.

