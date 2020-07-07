back

Vajpayee’s Story About A Nehru Portrait

"In Parliament, I had my fair share of arguments with Nehru ji." This Atal Bihari Vajpayee speech was a throwback to the times when Indian politics was far less acrimonious.

07/07/2020 4:27 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 872

Politics

  1. 4:15

    Indian Families Separated by Trump’s Work Visa Suspension

  2. 4:30

    Vajpayee’s Story About A Nehru Portrait

  3. 3:05

    Heartbreaking Photographs Emerge From Sopore In Kashmir

  4. 4:08

    India's Role In The Tibet-China Tussle

  5. 8:43

    Know Your Rights If You Get Arrested

  6. 2:26

    Imran Blames India For Karachi Terror Attack

Arte - il est temps

697 comments

  • Malla R.
    17 hours

    Great leader 🙏🙏

  • Suman T.
    18 hours

    Great personality...our former PM.....

  • Muraleedharan N.
    21 hours

    Yes. Atalji was a true Indian

  • Kushal V.
    a day

    Poori life mein aaj pehli baar bjp ki koi speech ko like kar raha hoon

  • Somu P.
    a day

    🙏🙏🙏👌💐

  • Pardeep G.
    2 days

    We Love that spirit

  • Vivek S.
    2 days

    Modi ji, kabhi Vajpayee ji ki speach bhi sun liya kare.

  • Piyush R.
    2 days

    Miss u Atalji

  • Pratick S.
    2 days

    🙏

  • Fakhruddin A.
    2 days

    This is lesson for non other than Mr.Modi and Andh bhakt followers.RAISED VOICE AND QUESTIONS BY PEOPLE considered as DESH DROHI

  • Tejash A.
    2 days

    Great . P.M

  • Tejash A.
    2 days

    This is a really hero

  • Arun B.
    2 days

    Literarily truly said !

  • Vivek M.
    2 days

    Salute....

  • Aditya S.
    2 days

    When Atal Ji was alive, All of those who are praising him now and calling him a gentleman were standing against him. I'd call them double standard hypocrites. Back then, BJPs ideology was different and Congress didn't care and propagated their fascist agenda. This BJP is different and not going to be defeated by cunning and immoral Congress.

  • Shirley F.
    2 days

    Great leader with a humble soul

  • Rahi A.
    2 days

    Wish present day politicians were as mature and sensible as him.

  • Shraddha V.
    2 days

    How peacefully people are listening to him.

  • Helen D.
    3 days

    The great leader Vajpaye.

  • Nitesh D.
    3 days

    Greatest leader of our country , Modi is nothing in front of him