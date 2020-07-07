back
Vajpayee’s Story About A Nehru Portrait
"In Parliament, I had my fair share of arguments with Nehru ji." This Atal Bihari Vajpayee speech was a throwback to the times when Indian politics was far less acrimonious.
07/07/2020 4:27 PM
- 1.3m
- 37.1k
- 872
697 comments
Malla R.17 hours
Great leader 🙏🙏
Suman T.18 hours
Great personality...our former PM.....
Muraleedharan N.21 hours
Yes. Atalji was a true Indian
Kushal V.a day
Poori life mein aaj pehli baar bjp ki koi speech ko like kar raha hoon
Somu P.a day
🙏🙏🙏👌💐
Pardeep G.2 days
We Love that spirit
Vivek S.2 days
Modi ji, kabhi Vajpayee ji ki speach bhi sun liya kare.
Piyush R.2 days
Miss u Atalji
Pratick S.2 days
🙏
Fakhruddin A.2 days
This is lesson for non other than Mr.Modi and Andh bhakt followers.RAISED VOICE AND QUESTIONS BY PEOPLE considered as DESH DROHI
Tejash A.2 days
Great . P.M
Tejash A.2 days
This is a really hero
Arun B.2 days
Literarily truly said !
Vivek M.2 days
Salute....
Aditya S.2 days
When Atal Ji was alive, All of those who are praising him now and calling him a gentleman were standing against him. I'd call them double standard hypocrites. Back then, BJPs ideology was different and Congress didn't care and propagated their fascist agenda. This BJP is different and not going to be defeated by cunning and immoral Congress.
Shirley F.2 days
Great leader with a humble soul
Rahi A.2 days
Wish present day politicians were as mature and sensible as him.
Shraddha V.2 days
How peacefully people are listening to him.
Helen D.3 days
The great leader Vajpaye.
Nitesh D.3 days
Greatest leader of our country , Modi is nothing in front of him