Vedanta's controversial history in India

The Vedanta copper smelter in Tuticorin has seen deadly protests. But the company has long had a turbulent history in India.
65 comments
Sabari G.06/13/2018 03:55
Is Sterlite only factory in Tuticorin ?..There are other factories as well spoiling sea water ...who cares for that...having strict safety level checks only solution. ..also effective recycling of wastes to useful materials is only way forward....
Sukhvir S.06/12/2018 17:01
ala avi din dekhla kaka eh puri state ch hoyega fr tuc apne hakka lyi lad ke dekh leo
Prabir B.06/12/2018 15:01
Michha Sabu
Devang S.06/11/2018 11:30
Don't go politically both side are true, plant is damages to wather and environment but it was also earning for India in international market so, govt. and environment care takers should seat with Vedanta and finalize for land and test to be conduct and vest. After all it is not making by only Vedanta in the world.
दीपक श.06/11/2018 04:32
Madarchodo ko goli se bhoon daalo..
Rajarshi B.06/10/2018 18:12
A very deep political conspiracy.
Subhash K.06/10/2018 17:41
good vidieo
Babalu K.06/10/2018 05:59
Arvind sirji ye brut India pure Desh ko international level par badnam kar Raha hain. Iske video dekhiye sirji, phir share kijiye.
Pritesh K.06/08/2018 16:54
Gujarat me aa javo... Or plant daldo
Pradeep K.06/08/2018 01:14
What I feel that creating jobs by running such plants which are potentially hazardous, possess serious threat to environment and when the damage is irreversible ,the best thing is to shut it down for a good. Compare with the handful of money earned by the employees to that with environmental degradation.I salute those people of Tuticorin to have mustered enough courage to stand and fight against it.They have saved our mother earth
Rajeev C.06/07/2018 00:27
Copper industry k bare me jankari rakhne walo ko itna to pata hoga Sterlite copper ki quality India k Ander superior h. 40 % copper India ka sterlite produce karti h. or 50000 jobs khatam ho jayegi agar sterlite band hoti h to. sterlite k against ajkal dharna pradarshan khub chal Raha h usme vaha k church ka bahut bada roll h.ik bar net se ya kisi ka known south me ho to pata karna. Rahi bat marne walo ki to pradarshan hisank hoga to police to firing karegi hi. Afsos h Jo log police firing me mare Gaye .but sterlite should not be shut down. Nai to ane wale samay me wire, cable , motor, fan, gen set, geezer,AC, sab mange ho jayenge. Or hum hi bolenge modi ne manhgai Kar di . Please share if you agree it's a matter of public interest.
Lsrp S.06/06/2018 17:26
If Chennai police have this much of guts to shoot then send him Kashmir let's see
Amit J.06/06/2018 03:15
@BURT YOU ARE REALLY SOLD BITCH OF CHRISTEN MISNORIES AND FOREIGN FUND ASSHOLES.
Ashish G.06/05/2018 10:43
Jaliya Wala bagh galat tha, to ye bhi Jaliya Wala Bagh Part 2 hai
Sujit M.06/05/2018 06:39
Janina manus unnayaner name ki kore bish pan korte pare. Administration o ki kore esob mene ney ta k jane. Very soon this planet will be destroyed.
Praveen V.06/04/2018 03:36
More harm is involved than good
Priyash B.06/04/2018 01:21
If there is concern of pollution , what the F... Govt doing . Since the plant started . Closing the unit is not solution . Take some big steps to stop pollution . Second largest plant in India . price of copper shooting . Imports increased . Big nation loss started . It good to take serious steps to stop pollution . Quality of life of people , nature is also very important .
Viwin A.06/03/2018 21:39
Katta Support
Vikram S.06/03/2018 19:11
Anda khaoge kya.
Dilip S.06/03/2018 19:00
कश्मीर का भी दिखाओ आतंकियों को कभी