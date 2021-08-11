Venkaiah Naidu Breaks Down In Parliament

Arvind Kejriwal And His Roller-Coaster Life
David G.3 days
Now a tear trend is going high If you can't handle situation then one and only tears will Help you to come out from that situation.
Sunil T.4 days
Karma is a Bitch
Farooq K.4 days
Rich Gose rich You are working rich people
Bhaskar M.4 days
घडीयाली आंसू बहाता है ये कुत्ता
Anupam G.4 days
SIR...MANY in the house DIDNOT UNDERSTAND your MESSAGE in ENGLISH ..and THEY WILL NEVER BE ... Animals dnt hav languages
Sidhu A.4 days
Drama 😭
Terence F.4 days
Crocodile Tears Drama by Naidu.
Amarshree S.4 days
What u sow u reap
Vijayalakshmi B.4 days
Respected Sir, you are very discipline man of India 🇮🇳, I am giving honor to you sir 🙏.
Imo A.4 days
Crocodile tears!!
Jeebanjit D.4 days
Crying is new agenda for politicians in these days
J D.4 days
This is nothing compared to what BJP done in 2014 before elections in parliament😂But you cry now
Vishy S.4 days
People cry from their hearts, not by reading from chits. What exactly pushed him to this act is a lesson from his beardy papa who aces in such drama.
Sahaya J.5 days
Mr.vengyam no need to cry like that president just resign your job
Xyed A.5 days
Bald puppet 😜
DrRamzan A.5 days
Crybaby 🤣😭🤣
Siddhartha M.5 days
Brut is the happiest community to see such byte. Shame to the power hunger opposition. Brats
Raja Z.5 days
Magarmash
Vishwanth V.5 days
Cho chweet
Manmeet D.5 days
Condolences from the Farmers with So many sleepless nights @DelhiBorders💐