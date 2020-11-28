back

Video Captures Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Calf

A slippery slope led a calf into a turbulent river in Manipur. But this rescuer did not care about his safety when he jumped in to save the animal.

28/11/2020 4:27 PM
  • 635.7K
  • 227

And even more

  1. 3:33

    The Maths Genius Who Didn’t Go To School

  2. 4:02

    Video Captures Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Calf

  3. 3:02

    In Sickness and In Health, A Love Story

  4. 2:24

    When An Auto Driver Guided Sachin Tendulkar Home

  5. 4:08

    The Honeymoon That Just Wouldn’t End

  6. 3:01

    Delhi Cop Rescues 76 Children Within Three Months

204 comments

  • Robertson R.
    an hour

    Heart of a lion... Great job

  • Filly B.
    an hour

    Sometimes you ask yourself if life is worth it then fuck it you risk your life to save a calf

  • Vrushali B.
    2 hours

    Respect and God bless all

  • Shivakumar S.
    2 hours

    Can your great job cow save god bless Thankfully

  • Sachin S.
    2 hours

    Great job

  • Muthappa G.
    2 hours

    Any bjp supporter would have done that.

  • Kanishka V.
    5 hours

    humanity still exist

  • Hrithik S.
    5 hours

    Love you bro

  • Rishabh S.
    5 hours

    That heroic entry though 😎

  • Lungbila T.
    6 hours

    U should show the 2 men picture who risk their life n rescued the cow

  • Bhushan P.
    6 hours

    Respect man

  • Raja J.
    7 hours

    Positive side of humanity

  • Johnson P.
    7 hours

    Wow

  • Niki N.
    8 hours

    Respect to the heroes 🙏🙏

  • Sanjeev K.
    8 hours

    Great job rescuers.✍

  • Ashwin S.
    8 hours

    👏👏👏👏👏 Slipped.. hit his head but still determined to save the calf.. hats off👏👏👏

  • Sheela M.
    8 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Ruchika B.
    14 hours

    Respect to the heroes who risked their lives for the lovely voiceless 🙏🙏

  • Piyush S.
    14 hours

    Laishram sanjay meetei what a superman entry in the battle ground

  • Jesse L.
    15 hours

    Anyhow he is gona slaughter soon anyway 🤷‍♀️ they save thr future trade

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.