Video Captures Dramatic Rescue Of Drowning Calf
A slippery slope led a calf into a turbulent river in Manipur. But this rescuer did not care about his safety when he jumped in to save the animal.
28/11/2020 4:27 PM
- 635.7K
- 9.3K
- 227
204 comments
Robertson R.an hour
Heart of a lion... Great job
Filly B.an hour
Sometimes you ask yourself if life is worth it then fuck it you risk your life to save a calf
Vrushali B.2 hours
Respect and God bless all
Shivakumar S.2 hours
Can your great job cow save god bless Thankfully
Sachin S.2 hours
Great job
Muthappa G.2 hours
Any bjp supporter would have done that.
Kanishka V.5 hours
humanity still exist
Hrithik S.5 hours
Love you bro
Rishabh S.5 hours
That heroic entry though 😎
Lungbila T.6 hours
U should show the 2 men picture who risk their life n rescued the cow
Bhushan P.6 hours
Respect man
Raja J.7 hours
Positive side of humanity
Johnson P.7 hours
Wow
Niki N.8 hours
Respect to the heroes 🙏🙏
Sanjeev K.8 hours
Great job rescuers.✍
Ashwin S.8 hours
👏👏👏👏👏 Slipped.. hit his head but still determined to save the calf.. hats off👏👏👏
Sheela M.8 hours
🙏🙏
Ruchika B.14 hours
Respect to the heroes who risked their lives for the lovely voiceless 🙏🙏
Piyush S.14 hours
Laishram sanjay meetei what a superman entry in the battle ground
Jesse L.15 hours
Anyhow he is gona slaughter soon anyway 🤷♀️ they save thr future trade