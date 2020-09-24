back

Village In India Gets Electricity After 74 Years

“It's a matter of joy that 74 years after the country got its Independence, we have seen electricity for the first time.” Electric heaters, uninterrupted access to TV and enough lights to study... Locals in Kashmir's Machil will have a warm and comforting winter this year.

09/24/2020 5:42 PM
  • 67.7k
  • 51

Portraits

  1. 5:38

    When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan

  2. 3:00

    Bhopal DG Caught Assaulting Wife On Camera

  3. 11:57

    Pakistan Vs. India At UNGA

  4. 3:17

    When Jaswant Singh Pulled Up Politicians

  5. 3:03

    Where There Are Women, There Is A Way

  6. 3:25

    A Bank For Waste Just For Kids

44 comments

  • Ali K.
    2 days

    If any Govt its doing its work then it is no favor bcoz govt machinery is nothing but public servants of the people, elected by the people and formed for the people. Govt is like a salaried employee, hired by someone and works for wages. Only NGOs and NPOs are the ones that work on voluntary basis while the Govt has to work if it has to exist.

  • Javeed A.
    3 days

    It's been started before long as it's hilly so took a long time.

  • Hiyam W.
    3 days

    Occupation

  • Jayaprakash A.
    3 days

    Jai modiji

  • Uday B.
    3 days

    Only Modi Govt could do it

  • Mahmoodul H.
    4 days

    Having connections doesn't guarantee uninterrupted power supply , during winters even city like Srinagar in j&k has power cuts for more than 16hours per day.

  • Harshad S.
    4 days

    Nahi ye congress nae kiya hai bjp sirf apna naam de rahi hai...... chamche bolenge abhi

  • Anupam S.
    4 days

    Free Kashmir(Division).. No point in investing when most people there want to break away.. Also Nagaland too.

  • Vikas P.
    4 days

    And yet they support fucking Pakistan and Congress.👏👏👏

  • Sahil K.
    4 days

    You get all the electricity from kashmir and keeping kashmiris without that is similar to the east india company of British as they looted the resources of India and that's what india is doing with kashmir.

  • Ratan S.
    4 days

    Now this is what I call the right step towards progress and development of the region...👏👏🙏🙏

  • Nitish K.
    4 days

    It seems Brut is not getting Payment from Congress Nowadays therefore they are showing these things. Earlier they were only positing Negative things about this Goverment.

  • Samparpita J.
    4 days

    JaiHind

  • Shashi S.
    4 days

    Its happens because of a determined govt. Most of the projects should be completed in timely manner..

  • Sweta B.
    4 days

    Let's all pray for more and more progress and betterment of Kashmir. It's our, the Indians paradise and pride.❤️

  • Shiva T.
    4 days

    Modi is facist , he is providing electricity to kashmiris ! Upa was much better huh .

  • Krishnaprasad Y.
    4 days

    It is now clearly proved why removal of Article 370 was absolute necessary

  • Imran A.
    4 days

    I LOVE MY INDIA.. LAND OF URINE DRINKERS

  • Pranjal A.
    4 days

    dekho vikas

  • Ab B.
    4 days

    Ganta happy Winter, Yaha normal time ma electricity nahi hoti hai ab Winter ma Kya ho ga.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.