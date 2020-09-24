back
Village In India Gets Electricity After 74 Years
“It's a matter of joy that 74 years after the country got its Independence, we have seen electricity for the first time.” Electric heaters, uninterrupted access to TV and enough lights to study... Locals in Kashmir's Machil will have a warm and comforting winter this year.
09/24/2020 5:42 PM
44 comments
Ali K.2 days
If any Govt its doing its work then it is no favor bcoz govt machinery is nothing but public servants of the people, elected by the people and formed for the people. Govt is like a salaried employee, hired by someone and works for wages. Only NGOs and NPOs are the ones that work on voluntary basis while the Govt has to work if it has to exist.
Javeed A.3 days
It's been started before long as it's hilly so took a long time.
Hiyam W.3 days
Occupation
Jayaprakash A.3 days
Jai modiji
Uday B.3 days
Only Modi Govt could do it
Mahmoodul H.4 days
Having connections doesn't guarantee uninterrupted power supply , during winters even city like Srinagar in j&k has power cuts for more than 16hours per day.
Harshad S.4 days
Nahi ye congress nae kiya hai bjp sirf apna naam de rahi hai...... chamche bolenge abhi
Anupam S.4 days
Free Kashmir(Division).. No point in investing when most people there want to break away.. Also Nagaland too.
Vikas P.4 days
And yet they support fucking Pakistan and Congress.👏👏👏
Sahil K.4 days
You get all the electricity from kashmir and keeping kashmiris without that is similar to the east india company of British as they looted the resources of India and that's what india is doing with kashmir.
Ratan S.4 days
Now this is what I call the right step towards progress and development of the region...👏👏🙏🙏
Nitish K.4 days
It seems Brut is not getting Payment from Congress Nowadays therefore they are showing these things. Earlier they were only positing Negative things about this Goverment.
Samparpita J.4 days
JaiHind
Shashi S.4 days
Its happens because of a determined govt. Most of the projects should be completed in timely manner..
Sweta B.4 days
Let's all pray for more and more progress and betterment of Kashmir. It's our, the Indians paradise and pride.❤️
Shiva T.4 days
Modi is facist , he is providing electricity to kashmiris ! Upa was much better huh .
Krishnaprasad Y.4 days
It is now clearly proved why removal of Article 370 was absolute necessary
Imran A.4 days
I LOVE MY INDIA.. LAND OF URINE DRINKERS
Pranjal A.4 days
dekho vikas
Ab B.4 days
Ganta happy Winter, Yaha normal time ma electricity nahi hoti hai ab Winter ma Kya ho ga.