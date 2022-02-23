back

Vineeta Singh: running marathons, funding startups

This is the story of a "shark" who refused to quit and laid the foundation of a popular cosmetics brand. 👩🏽‍💼: Vineeta Singh

23/02/2022 6:15 PM
  • 311.5K
  • 13

10 comments

  • Brut India
    a day

    Meet Namita Thapar, the shark who's known for her "for this reason I'm out":

  • JarRna G.
    a day

    💙

  • Nallavi N.
    a day

    You meant this nn 🙄 I feel like Facebook was eavesdropping our conversation. 😳

  • Sonali D.
    a day

    Turned down 1 crore offer, that requires too much of mental readiness and strength👍

  • Ru C.
    a day

    Thankyou Brut for featuring a detailed video-article about Vineeta Singh…this is very inspiring. People should get to know about her journey (who so ever want to) and rest people should post their frustraions in the comments…ha ha

  • Jhumjhum M.
    2 days

    She did a great job. Sugar products are really really good! Gives you same quality products of high end international brands in much lesser price.

  • Sunayana C.
    2 days

    She has so much financial back up and that's why she has experimented so much in her career

  • Nisha V.
    2 days

    Very inspiring. Wish I had more courage and conviction like her.

  • Sourav C.
    2 days

    Now I get it !! Running marathons is very important to raise a successful startup 😎

  • Yusuf A.
    2 days

    Bolo 🙏😁😁😁😁🙏

