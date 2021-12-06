back
Vinod Dua's Speech On Journalism
"We shouldn't become lackeys of the establishment." Vinod Dua gave this memorable speech while receiving the 2017 RedInk Lifetime Achievement Award. The veteran journalist died on Saturday. 🎥: Mumbai Press Club
06/12/2021 11:50 AM
- 480.6K
- 19K
- 734
673 comments
দিদির অ.19 hours
Lost a great impartial and brave journalist like Mr Vinod Dua Sir💐 praying for his great soul may Rest in peace🙏
Anwarul H.19 hours
Jai Hind
Satpal B.a day
Great personality
Satpal B.a day
Great
Ahmad K.2 days
SALUTE
Saud P.2 days
Sajakar apne hangaamon ki mehfil chhip gaya koi Bhari mehfil hae aur woh raunaqe mehfil nahin milta
Reyaz A.2 days
MAHAN SHAKHSIYAT.
Kyokushin K.2 days
RIP 🙏
Sanjay S.3 days
Legend
Ashutosh S.3 days
झूठा वामपंथी सूअर
Ayub K.3 days
Your Loss Is Irrecovovrable No Doubt, Vinod Dua Was A Talented & Honest Bold Journalist We Will Always Miss Him, My Deepest Sympathy For You And Prayers To You And Your Family🙏
Rizwan M.3 days
We miss you Dua sir God bless you 🙏
Abdulsattar K.3 days
True journalists
Duk N.3 days
कुत्ता, only to hurt others once he domonstrated eating beef on tv. Let he eat what he want, what the purpoae to show it. Licher
Laxmikant B.3 days
पर इसको तो दफना दिया है न?
जय प.3 days
मर गया mc ल ला ला ला
Meenakshi K.3 days
Massive loss to the field of journalism.A great journalist with great Speaking skills in English as well as in Hindi.RIP Dua ji🙏🙏🙏
Pradeep K.3 days
Good riddance to bad rubbish. RIP
Omprakash S.4 days
Nice
Sachin C.4 days
Talwa chatu...pattalkar dusron ko gyan de raha hai...thoòoooo