back

Vinod Dua's Speech On Journalism

"We shouldn't become lackeys of the establishment." Vinod Dua gave this memorable speech while receiving the 2017 RedInk Lifetime Achievement Award. The veteran journalist died on Saturday. 🎥: Mumbai Press Club

06/12/2021 11:50 AM
  • 480.6K
  • 734

And even more

  1. 2:39

    Los repartidores de comida llenan TikTok con sus experiencias

  2. 4:03

    Mientras tanto... Daniel Fernández: 83 años y 3 veces campeón de salto de altura

  3. 2:25

    Manal: La cantante marroquí que triunfa en la red

  4. 3:18

    Así de fácil es echar droga en una bebida ajena

  5. 3:06

    TikTok para crear conciencia sobre la alopecia

  6. 4:12

    Waacking, un baile callejero creado en los clubes LGBTQ

673 comments

  • দিদির অ.
    19 hours

    Lost a great impartial and brave journalist like Mr Vinod Dua Sir💐 praying for his great soul may Rest in peace🙏

  • Anwarul H.
    19 hours

    Jai Hind

  • Satpal B.
    a day

    Great personality

  • Satpal B.
    a day

    Great

  • Ahmad K.
    2 days

    SALUTE

  • Saud P.
    2 days

    Sajakar apne hangaamon ki mehfil chhip gaya koi Bhari mehfil hae aur woh raunaqe mehfil nahin milta

  • Reyaz A.
    2 days

    MAHAN SHAKHSIYAT.

  • Kyokushin K.
    2 days

    RIP 🙏

  • Sanjay S.
    3 days

    Legend

  • Ashutosh S.
    3 days

    झूठा वामपंथी सूअर

  • Ayub K.
    3 days

    Your Loss Is Irrecovovrable No Doubt, Vinod Dua Was A Talented & Honest Bold Journalist We Will Always Miss Him, My Deepest Sympathy For You And Prayers To You And Your Family🙏

  • Rizwan M.
    3 days

    We miss you Dua sir God bless you 🙏

  • Abdulsattar K.
    3 days

    True journalists

  • Duk N.
    3 days

    कुत्ता, only to hurt others once he domonstrated eating beef on tv. Let he eat what he want, what the purpoae to show it. Licher

  • Laxmikant B.
    3 days

    पर इसको तो दफना दिया है न?

  • जय प.
    3 days

    मर गया mc ल ला ला ला

  • Meenakshi K.
    3 days

    Massive loss to the field of journalism.A great journalist with great Speaking skills in English as well as in Hindi.RIP Dua ji🙏🙏🙏

  • Pradeep K.
    3 days

    Good riddance to bad rubbish. RIP

  • Omprakash S.
    4 days

    Nice

  • Sachin C.
    4 days

    Talwa chatu...pattalkar dusron ko gyan de raha hai...thoòoooo

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.