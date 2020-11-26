back
Viplove Thakur’s Seething Speech In Parliament #TBT
Here’s a #TBT to when Congress Party’s Viplove Thakur schooled the ruling party and spared nobody, not even the Prime Minister.
26/11/2020 1:27 PM
247 comments
Amit J.5 hours
Brutal .....😃👍
Eshwar R.17 hours
Yeh paagal aurat loot ka hisa hai, do char kahanni sunadhoo aur loot ko chupawooh
Haider M.17 hours
518 dogs
Chand P.18 hours
This lady has lost everything as she knows it will be CONGRESSI free CORRUPTION free family rule free BHARAT How this poor lady will tolerate STRONG BHARAT She still thinks Indians are still fool Madam ya nya BHARAT HA MADAM ya hamara Modi ha Aap ka MANMOHAN NAHI
Amit S.18 hours
Apne MLA rahte ye speech di hoti to CM hoti Himachal Pradesh ki🙏🙏🙏🙏
Balakrishnan P.20 hours
👌👌👌👌👌👌👌
Ravindra D.20 hours
It's bitter but truth ❣️
Nitin D.20 hours
70 saal se soi thi Bakwas
Shubham A.21 hours
Dadi ji Umar ho gai h RAM nam japiye Gita ka path kariye ye kidhar ap vampanthi jehadiyo k kitabo ko padne me time waste Kar rhi h
Shardul R.a day
Kuch Naya nahi hai vohi Sonia hai vohi Rahul hai 😂😂😂
Rághu R.a day
Here doesn't matter of which party either congress or bjp but all bjp devotees should answer all the questions raised by her How much development bjp did 👎👎👎👎👎👎
Aditya T.a day
Propaganda video..
Kalpesh J.a day
It's truth
Yr D.a day
This is so funny
Chandan S.a day
Bewakoof
Jaswant S.a day
Lotus is locust for India ie tids which eat standing crops and that is coming true in Nov dec 2020. Even mr Trump lost due to howey mega show in usa and Ahmdebad of crowd24 02 2020 Gandhi taught of peace but they belive in violence. Patel united but hody jogi chankya naddaa gaddaa khattar they all are hate spreader.By wearing miltary uniform he think himself Nopoelan Bonpart of Gujarat.How many gujarti go in fauj.Imposter and jumle bazz 2 crore job.now free su free sui.And real patriot farmers are suffering and dying on roads and dirty water sprayed on thm who cares supreme court is sugar cane for them. All good lawyers are failed in front of tota more man.
Viren V.a day
We are living in the worst time of democracy.
Viren V.a day
Boycotting food because farmers have become anti national. we need to stop eating to give them a lesson
Vijay S.a day
👎👎👎👎 〰️〰️〰️〰️ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 ભારત માતા કી જય..... જય હિન્દ ..... મોદીજી વિરુદ્ધ પ્રોપગંડા છે... ❓❓ મોદીજી વિરુદ્ધ ષડયંત્ર છે....❓❓ મોદીજી જિન્દાબાદ...✅ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Abid M.a day
I like her - awesome