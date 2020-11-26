back

Viplove Thakur’s Seething Speech In Parliament #TBT

Here’s a #TBT to when Congress Party’s Viplove Thakur schooled the ruling party and spared nobody, not even the Prime Minister.

26/11/2020 1:27 PM
  • 302.4K
  • 284

247 comments

  • Amit J.
    5 hours

    Brutal .....😃👍

  • Eshwar R.
    17 hours

    Yeh paagal aurat loot ka hisa hai, do char kahanni sunadhoo aur loot ko chupawooh

  • Haider M.
    17 hours

    518 dogs

  • Chand P.
    18 hours

    This lady has lost everything as she knows it will be CONGRESSI free CORRUPTION free family rule free BHARAT How this poor lady will tolerate STRONG BHARAT She still thinks Indians are still fool Madam ya nya BHARAT HA MADAM ya hamara Modi ha Aap ka MANMOHAN NAHI

  • Amit S.
    18 hours

    Apne MLA rahte ye speech di hoti to CM hoti Himachal Pradesh ki🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Balakrishnan P.
    20 hours

    👌👌👌👌👌👌👌

  • Ravindra D.
    20 hours

    It's bitter but truth ❣️

  • Nitin D.
    20 hours

    70 saal se soi thi Bakwas

  • Shubham A.
    21 hours

    Dadi ji Umar ho gai h RAM nam japiye Gita ka path kariye ye kidhar ap vampanthi jehadiyo k kitabo ko padne me time waste Kar rhi h

  • Shardul R.
    a day

    Kuch Naya nahi hai vohi Sonia hai vohi Rahul hai 😂😂😂

  • Rághu R.
    a day

    Here doesn't matter of which party either congress or bjp but all bjp devotees should answer all the questions raised by her How much development bjp did 👎👎👎👎👎👎

  • Aditya T.
    a day

    Propaganda video..

  • Kalpesh J.
    a day

    It's truth

  • Yr D.
    a day

    This is so funny

  • Chandan S.
    a day

    Bewakoof

  • Jaswant S.
    a day

    Lotus is locust for India ie tids which eat standing crops and that is coming true in Nov dec 2020. Even mr Trump lost due to howey mega show in usa and Ahmdebad of crowd24 02 2020 Gandhi taught of peace but they belive in violence. Patel united but hody jogi chankya naddaa gaddaa khattar they all are hate spreader.By wearing miltary uniform he think himself Nopoelan Bonpart of Gujarat.How many gujarti go in fauj.Imposter and jumle bazz 2 crore job.now free su free sui.And real patriot farmers are suffering and dying on roads and dirty water sprayed on thm who cares supreme court is sugar cane for them. All good lawyers are failed in front of tota more man.

  • Viren V.
    a day

    We are living in the worst time of democracy.

  • Viren V.
    a day

    Boycotting food because farmers have become anti national. we need to stop eating to give them a lesson

  • Vijay S.
    a day

    👎👎👎👎 〰️〰️〰️〰️ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 ભારત માતા કી જય..... જય હિન્દ ..... મોદીજી વિરુદ્ધ પ્રોપગંડા છે... ❓❓ મોદીજી વિરુદ્ધ ષડયંત્ર છે....❓❓ મોદીજી જિન્દાબાદ...✅ 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

  • Abid M.
    a day

    I like her - awesome

