Viral: This Rajasthan MP’s Lok Sabha Oath

When Hanuman Beniwal took oath in Lok Sabha, why did he go viral on social media?
97 comments
Karni S.07/19/2019 12:30
जय तेजाजी महाराज
Chuna R.07/18/2019 16:55
जय वीर तेजाजी महाराज की जय हो
Miriam J.07/18/2019 15:29
He was praised for showing reverence?!! Are you kidding me? Why do you use such slavish language?
Madan L.07/18/2019 04:02
Jai veer tejaji
Krishan B.07/17/2019 16:36
👎
Notram S.07/17/2019 11:13
Beniwal ji plz send your tel no
Uttam K.07/17/2019 07:24
Bahut sundar
Narayan R.07/16/2019 15:27
BENIWAL Sarkar jinda bad
Narayan R.07/16/2019 15:25
BENIWAL SARKAR JINDDA BAD
Tharu G.07/16/2019 14:30
Idiotic...
Sunil B.07/15/2019 12:25
Hb jindabad
Sunil B.07/15/2019 12:25
Jai veer teja ji
Tharu G.07/14/2019 18:11
Jai hanuman...
Tharu G.07/14/2019 06:38
Jai hanuman...
Sk K.07/13/2019 16:44
He is rightfully represented the ppl of the area . No wonder with what is happening in the parliament as this is the country where these kind of ppl lives in.
Harish S.07/13/2019 00:05
Those who run brut india are bastards of another kind.
Panna L.07/12/2019 10:42
ThankAndjaiveertejaji
Omprakash J.07/12/2019 10:13
जय हो आर एल पी
प्रथा ज.07/11/2019 15:34
जय हो वीर तेजाजी जय माया महादेव री जय हो
Iqbal M.07/10/2019 17:17
Hanuman ;)