Special Eid At Vaishno Devi Quarantine Centre
Visiting The Barbershop In A Covid World
Four Things Keeping Covid-19 In Check
Obesity And Diabetes Aggravate Covid-19 Infections
Bengaluru Girl Shares Vande Bharat Experience
Goa Quarantine Fails To Impress Pooja Bedi
Digital india
Er cheye ghore bose kata bhalo
Muje Laga koi hospital ka video jab dekha tho saloon ka he 😂😂....chalo acchi baath he
Gujarati rocks
This won’t really help we don’t need such kits it’s not doctor thing which we are doing PPE kits not required
gandu logo ko baal katwana he hai
Who noticed "santise"?
So many things wrong about it!!!
China ne India par Hamla Kardiya:-
https://youtu.be/gmB3Nm6umoo
What!! So much tam jham for simple haircut. Looks very expensive
1500 rs plus 18 percent gst wala haircut 😂😂�Gupta
The barber shop has better equipment than our hospitals 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Good.
Meanwhile corona virus - I'm coming
They're doing very good job . I like it
All that hairstyling to cover ur face with mask and sit at home ? Lol.
avoid the barber shops.
Spraying on Human body ,offensive crime it's illegal practice,Brut you provide details to police and F.I.R. So as If, such spraying can remove clothing viruses without rubbing then how much poisonous and penetrating chemical used isn't it.
Goes inside respiration and eyes and over face,No such need to kill people for Just look Good.🙏
Team Medico'S ⚕
AONE varo jo
Bhai 50 rs mai chalda 🤓🤓🥳
61 comments
Mahi H.an hour
Digital india
Subhranil H.2 hours
Er cheye ghore bose kata bhalo
Shaikh A.3 hours
Muje Laga koi hospital ka video jab dekha tho saloon ka he 😂😂....chalo acchi baath he
Anash S.7 hours
Gujarati rocks
Sandeep S.7 hours
This won’t really help we don’t need such kits it’s not doctor thing which we are doing PPE kits not required
Jay K.8 hours
gandu logo ko baal katwana he hai
Shikhar P.10 hours
Who noticed "santise"?
Yashi M.10 hours
So many things wrong about it!!!
Aishah K.10 hours
China ne India par Hamla Kardiya:- https://youtu.be/gmB3Nm6umoo
Asif K.13 hours
What!! So much tam jham for simple haircut. Looks very expensive
Puneet G.13 hours
1500 rs plus 18 percent gst wala haircut 😂😂�Gupta
Khole S.14 hours
The barber shop has better equipment than our hospitals 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Santa K.15 hours
Good.
Jackie F.15 hours
Meanwhile corona virus - I'm coming
Gobinda B.15 hours
They're doing very good job . I like it
Gadi G.16 hours
All that hairstyling to cover ur face with mask and sit at home ? Lol.
Shrreya C.16 hours
avoid the barber shops.
Devendra B.16 hours
Spraying on Human body ,offensive crime it's illegal practice,Brut you provide details to police and F.I.R. So as If, such spraying can remove clothing viruses without rubbing then how much poisonous and penetrating chemical used isn't it. Goes inside respiration and eyes and over face,No such need to kill people for Just look Good.🙏 Team Medico'S ⚕
Aman V.17 hours
AONE varo jo
Deepak V.17 hours
Bhai 50 rs mai chalda 🤓🤓🥳