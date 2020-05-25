back

Visiting The Barbershop In A Covid World

Chop chop! This very routine activity looks very different today. 😮😮

05/25/2020 7:30 AMupdated: 05/25/2020 9:10 AM
  • 79.7k
  • 90

And even more

  1. 1:29

    Special Eid At Vaishno Devi Quarantine Centre

  2. 1:40

    Visiting The Barbershop In A Covid World

  3. 3:33

    Four Things Keeping Covid-19 In Check

  4. 3:06

    Obesity And Diabetes Aggravate Covid-19 Infections

  5. 5:25

    Bengaluru Girl Shares Vande Bharat Experience

  6. 3:00

    Goa Quarantine Fails To Impress Pooja Bedi

61 comments

  • Mahi H.
    an hour

    Digital india

  • Subhranil H.
    2 hours

    Er cheye ghore bose kata bhalo

  • Shaikh A.
    3 hours

    Muje Laga koi hospital ka video jab dekha tho saloon ka he 😂😂....chalo acchi baath he

  • Anash S.
    7 hours

    Gujarati rocks

  • Sandeep S.
    7 hours

    This won’t really help we don’t need such kits it’s not doctor thing which we are doing PPE kits not required

  • Jay K.
    8 hours

    gandu logo ko baal katwana he hai

  • Shikhar P.
    10 hours

    Who noticed "santise"?

  • Yashi M.
    10 hours

    So many things wrong about it!!!

  • Aishah K.
    10 hours

    China ne India par Hamla Kardiya:- https://youtu.be/gmB3Nm6umoo

  • Asif K.
    13 hours

    What!! So much tam jham for simple haircut. Looks very expensive

  • Puneet G.
    13 hours

    1500 rs plus 18 percent gst wala haircut 😂😂�Gupta

  • Khole S.
    14 hours

    The barber shop has better equipment than our hospitals 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Santa K.
    15 hours

    Good.

  • Jackie F.
    15 hours

    Meanwhile corona virus - I'm coming

  • Gobinda B.
    15 hours

    They're doing very good job . I like it

  • Gadi G.
    16 hours

    All that hairstyling to cover ur face with mask and sit at home ? Lol.

  • Shrreya C.
    16 hours

    avoid the barber shops.

  • Devendra B.
    16 hours

    Spraying on Human body ,offensive crime it's illegal practice,Brut you provide details to police and F.I.R. So as If, such spraying can remove clothing viruses without rubbing then how much poisonous and penetrating chemical used isn't it. Goes inside respiration and eyes and over face,No such need to kill people for Just look Good.🙏 Team Medico'S ⚕

  • Aman V.
    17 hours

    AONE varo jo

  • Deepak V.
    17 hours

    Bhai 50 rs mai chalda 🤓🤓🥳