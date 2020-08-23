back
Visually Impaired Woman Cracks UPSC
Despite her day job and the need to source audio study materials, this young woman with vision impairment finally cleared the civil service exam in her fourth attempt. 👏👏
08/20/2020 6:57 AMupdated: 08/24/2020 9:17 AM
63 comments
Joby P.08/23/2020 02:21
Awesome!
Ajay G.08/22/2020 18:02
congratulations
Subramaniam S.08/22/2020 15:33
Real inspiration
Pradipta P.08/22/2020 09:11
The 3D effect illuminated the illuninations
Asra R.08/21/2020 16:31
Great achievement, Good luck Madam💐
Subho D.08/21/2020 16:05
Inspiration 🌱
Sethuraman M.08/21/2020 08:52
Congrats and best wishes
Atul G.08/21/2020 05:46
isn't this brilliant.
Aby T.08/21/2020 05:05
Great
Ila M.08/21/2020 01:00
Great admiration for this amazing lady. May God bless her with good health and a very successful and happy future.
Ameen B.08/21/2020 00:22
Your self confidence and your hard work Determination and a strong Will power.impossible turn's into possible you Done very well mam so proud of you mam.....🙏🙏
Kusum K.08/20/2020 22:09
Congratulations 💐..great & inspiring message ♥️♥️
Shobana B.08/20/2020 18:58
Congratulations.Love ur determination.Superb!
Nabanita R.08/20/2020 17:38
This is called Self confidence
Bakya S.08/20/2020 17:36
God bless u sis 🙏 ❤
Amirth R.08/20/2020 16:02
Good luck soster
Shine S.08/20/2020 15:56
God bless you
Ramesh M.08/20/2020 14:53
Amazing mam. Wholeheartedly wishing you all the best. You are the real hero. And inspiration
Ramanathan M.08/20/2020 14:25
I am so impressed. God bless you
Nithya T.08/20/2020 14:07
Salute her grit. Good luck.