Vizag & Beyond: Industrial Disasters In India

Are Victims of Industrial Accidents At Higher Risk of Covid?
Aadil S.2 days
It's because inspection officers take money and keep hush.
Leena Y.3 days
you didn’t mention sabotage and criminal reporting sites like brut india
Peter E.3 days
We're is plant safty officer of the company
Roy U.4 days
No control practically on factories @ all control & monitor on papers [email protected] Gov inspectors officers r not working [email protected] reasons known to all. 99.9 factories will be closed if Gov goes by laws rules which helps Gov officials to show only poisonous teeths to..........???? Fill up the gap, if [email protected]
Vilas D.4 days
There should be a BJP government to avoid such kiosk.
Gagan P.4 days
Brut will not leave a single incident if it can be turned against Modi It is sad but claiming India has most disaster incidents is BULLSHIT BRUT INDIA CONGRESS LICKING ANTI MODI
Veere G.4 days
Industrial accidents are common in all countries. Why you say India is home of Industrial accidents ? How many accidents happen per year?.
Vibhakar S.4 days
Please visit china u will find many more... And china is in world.... I regret for this accident but brut demon is against modi
Viren S.4 days
Yes and also famous for some PM helping the CEO of the rogue companies to escape
Rehan U.4 days
India is going to have some nuclear disaster at some point in the future. Its safety records are terrible.
Kay R.4 days
Corruption in the genes of each and every indian since last 73 years and for the next 73 years is not going to let india to come out of these shits. So leave india if you can afford . Aur koi option hai kya?
Stark B.4 days
Did u know that most big industrial companies now operating in China are considering India the place to relocate their businesses?🤔👋
Rahul D.4 days
Do not malign India. We all know we have to manage. Don't show these drawbacks. Doesn't help our country. If you are from Pakistan we can screw you. Keep it in mind.
Fazil A.4 days
Brut....in simple words u could say corrupt govt is the cause of such disaster...
Krunal P.4 days
No why you Brut India wants to spread fake narrative that in india a frequency of industrial accidents is more... Really sad from Brut India🙁🙁🙁
Marcia K.4 days
Everything is chalta hai... Wonder who started this miserable quote
Brut India4 days
After Vizag's accident, the National Disaster Management Authority releases guidelines to be followed before reopening factories that have been shut for the period of the lockdown: https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/guidelines-for-factories-to-resume-operations-safely/story-eIaCpWH5gLLyfvr3cshVBK.html
Sreeram T.4 days
Because we elect disastrous leaders to govern the country . Decades of looting the country after Independence . I doubt British would not have looted like the way these politicians loot the country.
Gourav P.4 days
Because the sleeper cells are still active in India. When hizbul commander died sleeper cells were looking for mass murder of Indians.
Mohammad T.4 days
Its not India only but its the problem of entire south east asia. Similar accidents are common in Pakistan, Bangladesh too. No safety measures are taken by the industries nor is the public educated enough to follow safety measures.