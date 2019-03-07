back
VK Singh’s Terse Message To The Opposition
“Tie them to the aircraft and drop them after the bombs.” That was VK Singh seemingly trying to discourage opposition parties from seeking more proof on India’s airstrike on a terror camp in Pakistan. 🔥⚡️
03/07/2019 3:23 PM
206 comments
Irfan H.03/25/2019 11:08
Sanghi
Farizul C.03/25/2019 04:33
Refer this link https://www.ndtv.com/topic/army-court-martial
Farizul C.03/25/2019 04:29
That is the selflessness, dedication, duty first, valour, bravery n discipline of the retired chief of army. He must have been the driving force of stage encounter cases that are going on in high Court n supreme Court
Yasir A.03/25/2019 04:15
That was just diverting the public's attention...as public was very angry, now all seems well nice strategy by modi g.., Congress ne to bjp se badey kaand kiye hain....
Mohammed Z.03/25/2019 02:47
Ha ha ha...he is telling truth...
Sanjaygupta S.03/24/2019 15:21
Yes
X R.03/24/2019 07:08
Right
Reyaz M.03/23/2019 17:28
Joot k paon kahan
Yashraj S.03/23/2019 16:37
First of all lets tie him in front of a missile or bomb and launch him with it.. such a disgusting man... a shame that this man ever cud occupy the highest office in the army.... pure and utter disgust
Sachin G.03/23/2019 15:44
यह ब्रुट इंडिया पोर्टल मुझे साम्यवादी वामपंथी सोच वालों के द्वारा संचालित मालूम पड़ता है ।
Sandra S.03/23/2019 15:42
For telling lies he should be tied to the aircraft
Shailyesh C.03/23/2019 13:45
Brilliant idea
Shikhar G.03/23/2019 13:25
This graceful human being fights from my constituency! Was Sambit Patra tied that he said 400 ?
Parijat R.03/23/2019 10:20
Well said
Rajender K.03/23/2019 06:04
Ye desh ka suaer hai
Tanveer D.03/23/2019 04:47
No causality in Balakot only 100 trees and one crow fallen down
Suubhajit B.03/23/2019 03:01
Brut india becoming choice of pakistan..
Somdutt A.03/22/2019 15:55
Porkistanis have no honour!! Jinhone kasab aur kargil ke kutto ko apna nahi mana woh kaise sach bol sakte hai. Mai toh pakistani naam ka kutta bhi na paalu
Harish K.03/22/2019 14:52
Sir sachi ESA Kar do
Asma W.03/22/2019 14:28
Mentality of mutra drinker