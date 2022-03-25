back

Voter is king: Supriya Sule

“My problem with this government is…” In this exclusive interview, NCP MP Supriya Sule told Brut what politics means to her, and why she believes fellow NCP leader Nawab Malik’s arrest by ED was not justified. Watch. 👀

25/03/2022 3:15 PMupdated: 25/03/2022 3:18 PM
  • 44.6K
  • 57

    Voter is king: Supriya Sule

53 comments

  • Brut India
    6 hours

    Why was Nawab Malik arrested by the ED? https://www.indiatoday.in/india/maharashtra/story/nawab-malik-mumbai-compound-inspected-1928525-2022-03-23

  • Satira M.
    19 hours

    Our Prime Minister also know that Goans have not asked for Coal Hub, double tracking g etc. Etc. Then why dumping in Goa and Goans

  • Sanath K.
    a day

    Target is 100 cr for monthly vasool

  • Suresh S.
    a day

    Brut you should ask her how to make money as a farmer,she has earned Rs 10 crore in an year & filed income tax as a farmer hoodwinking the govt of tax.She gives Bashan on the floor of the parliament as if she is like river Ganga.She & her father both are in jitters as their days are numbered in power since nawab Malik case may be stranglehold to her father's political life

  • Avinash G.
    2 days

    Farmers should learn from her.... In one year she produced brinjal worth 9 crores in acre of land...!!!

  • Seema R.
    2 days

    Bakwas

  • Devrath N.
    2 days

    I am very sure she will be the next cm, pm or president and she is going to wipe out bjp and rss for sure very intelligent woman

  • Buharii A.
    2 days

  • Anuj K.
    2 days

    Insurancepandit.com

  • Arun M.
    2 days

    Hypocrisy in Saree. 🤣

  • Deva K.
    2 days

    Thank god, except few illiterate voters, rest all are wise. They teach what is ground realities when time comes.

  • Anjali K.
    2 days

    If the charges are false then why worry? Truth is the NCP & SS are scared , very scared.

  • Chiranjay M.
    2 days

    Off late Pawar has no power

  • Anand C.
    2 days

    Problem is cooperative societies came under RBI regularity Dawood links are exposing , that is her big problem

  • Samuel V.
    2 days

    It's a little early but still, I see her as a potential PM in future. And I'd be happy for India if she does become one. Same goes for Ms. Mahua Moitra. They'd make India proud in the international arena

  • Sameer G.
    2 days

    She is a silent killer. She is like Manmohan Singh. She wants to wash away all the sins of NCP. Sharad Pawar is the most corrupt man of India. Corruption runs in his veins.

  • Ashish A.
    2 days

    Nice

  • Jayashree P.
    2 days

    Madam Sule first let the MVA complete projects on hand in Mumbai like mrtro, coastal road etc Also start projects started by earlier Govts which have been stopped. And above all ask the CM to step outside his ivory tower once in a way. Lady pls also share secret of earning 100+ crores agri income from 5 acres of land. It will benefit farmers of Maharashtra who are comitting suicide for want of income Madam also makes out as if ICE is Modi's personal army. And she id defending Nawab Malik who has been oroved to have connections with underworld n terrorists. He has been denied bail by courts. Call him for questioning she says. Why ? If he's a suspect, he gets arrested like all others. The Home Minister, Minorities Minister, CP of Mumbai and so many under investigation during NCP supported Govt in Maharashtra and she us sowsking ethics ?? Her father is the perfect modern Machiavelli and she talks about clean politics. Hypocrites

  • Prasad V.
    2 days

    Iced.... Wow what a intellectual statement... 😂😂🤣🤣🤣😝😝😝

  • Sumer S.
    2 days

    Unholy talking holy

