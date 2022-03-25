back
Voter is king: Supriya Sule
“My problem with this government is…” In this exclusive interview, NCP MP Supriya Sule told Brut what politics means to her, and why she believes fellow NCP leader Nawab Malik’s arrest by ED was not justified. Watch. 👀
25/03/2022 3:15 PMupdated: 25/03/2022 3:18 PM
53 comments
Brut India6 hours
Why was Nawab Malik arrested by the ED? https://www.indiatoday.in/india/maharashtra/story/nawab-malik-mumbai-compound-inspected-1928525-2022-03-23
Satira M.19 hours
Our Prime Minister also know that Goans have not asked for Coal Hub, double tracking g etc. Etc. Then why dumping in Goa and Goans
Sanath K.a day
Target is 100 cr for monthly vasool
Suresh S.a day
Brut you should ask her how to make money as a farmer,she has earned Rs 10 crore in an year & filed income tax as a farmer hoodwinking the govt of tax.She gives Bashan on the floor of the parliament as if she is like river Ganga.She & her father both are in jitters as their days are numbered in power since nawab Malik case may be stranglehold to her father's political life
Avinash G.2 days
Farmers should learn from her.... In one year she produced brinjal worth 9 crores in acre of land...!!!
Seema R.2 days
Bakwas
Devrath N.2 days
I am very sure she will be the next cm, pm or president and she is going to wipe out bjp and rss for sure very intelligent woman
Buharii A.2 days
Anuj K.2 days
Arun M.2 days
Hypocrisy in Saree. 🤣
Deva K.2 days
Thank god, except few illiterate voters, rest all are wise. They teach what is ground realities when time comes.
Anjali K.2 days
If the charges are false then why worry? Truth is the NCP & SS are scared , very scared.
Chiranjay M.2 days
Off late Pawar has no power
Anand C.2 days
Problem is cooperative societies came under RBI regularity Dawood links are exposing , that is her big problem
Samuel V.2 days
It's a little early but still, I see her as a potential PM in future. And I'd be happy for India if she does become one. Same goes for Ms. Mahua Moitra. They'd make India proud in the international arena
Sameer G.2 days
She is a silent killer. She is like Manmohan Singh. She wants to wash away all the sins of NCP. Sharad Pawar is the most corrupt man of India. Corruption runs in his veins.
Ashish A.2 days
Nice
Jayashree P.2 days
Madam Sule first let the MVA complete projects on hand in Mumbai like mrtro, coastal road etc Also start projects started by earlier Govts which have been stopped. And above all ask the CM to step outside his ivory tower once in a way. Lady pls also share secret of earning 100+ crores agri income from 5 acres of land. It will benefit farmers of Maharashtra who are comitting suicide for want of income Madam also makes out as if ICE is Modi's personal army. And she id defending Nawab Malik who has been oroved to have connections with underworld n terrorists. He has been denied bail by courts. Call him for questioning she says. Why ? If he's a suspect, he gets arrested like all others. The Home Minister, Minorities Minister, CP of Mumbai and so many under investigation during NCP supported Govt in Maharashtra and she us sowsking ethics ?? Her father is the perfect modern Machiavelli and she talks about clean politics. Hypocrites
Prasad V.2 days
Iced.... Wow what a intellectual statement... 😂😂🤣🤣🤣😝😝😝
Sumer S.2 days
Unholy talking holy