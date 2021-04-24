back

Want To Know The Secrets Of The Kamasutra?

There's more to the Kamasutra than sex, and yet, it can turn you into a great lover. Go on, then...

24/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 2.6M
  • 965

505 comments

  • Annıe
    38 minutes

    This woman🍄🥀

  • Yollanda G.
    2 hours

    You people are giving importance and debate about kamasutra ancient cave man days when there are thousands of people dying of COVID every day seriously ? Kamasutra infect people it’s not a cure go care for the sick and dying !!

  • Kelvin V.
    2 hours

    li paret li kner ki li p fer 🌚

  • Asra S.
    3 hours

    seekho social conduct

  • Ayush M.
    4 hours

    is this book u r talked about before?

  • Mamraiz A.
    4 hours

    There's nothing in this video but tatti

  • Aqish S.
    4 hours

    🤪🤣🤣🤣😂

  • Fahd A.
    4 hours

    Very interesting!! There is so much more to it than what we have been recognizing it for.

  • Thiruvonum
    5 hours

    Extraordinary definitions Mam!!! Lovely Lovely,Explained By You Mam.!!! Love You..

  • Satarupa C.
    5 hours

    Wow! More we learn about ancient Indian thought processes, we are compelled to wonder how did we, Indians, fall so hard from such wisdom to where we are today. Even if we take only the "sexual widsom" as subject, we troll celebrities for being pregnant before marriage. So much so, for this land of ancient intelligence. But, guess, as you rightly pointed about this man who mis-translated Kamasutra maam, the British rule contributed immensely in this process of becoming such fools that we are today.

  • Deepss M.
    5 hours

    🤣

  • R A.
    5 hours

    Similarly the poetic kaavyam called Ashtapadhi also has been misinterpreted for centuries. It is based on Advaitha philosophy.

  • Abhishek S.
    5 hours

    I think people should now understand sex So true it's not being.... thinking as I'm The Man or I'm The Women. Both partener satisfaction and mutual agreement is equally required Not sure when this will end from all of us. Sexual pleasure is an art and atleast basic everyone should know now.

  • Dattaram M.
    6 hours

    India going back to number 126 on WHO ( World Health Organizationmalnutrition) malnutrition ratings. Girl child at time of marriage ,is 30 kg weight.🤔😀🙋‍♂️🌾🌿🌼 This slipping down is bcoz of stopping of free school midday meals scheme. Poor people's Postal savings income is also taken away. From 7.2% interest paid on Postal MIS schemes, it is now brought down to 5%. 🌼You have to ensure, that children' Eat ' food. Giving ration card is nice. But, ensuring food is eaten in right , * Quality * Quantity * Nutrition ..... is your Duty.🌼🌿🌾 Jai🌼

  • Homagni D.
    6 hours

    Book bhej de koi

  • Regina B.
    6 hours

    The mantra for Kamasutra ended up 1.3 billion Indians. More odw!

  • Kwame O.
    6 hours

    Hehe your mind dey or u still saying you know your stand?

  • Vishnu S.
    9 hours

    .

  • Suresh T.
    9 hours

    i have found the right one. Are you ready

  • Ashish K.
    9 hours

    Himanshu Goyal

