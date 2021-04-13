back

WARNING: This UP Cop Is Not Messing Around

Ahead of UP’s panchayat elections, this top cop had a strong warning for any candidates found bribing or threatening people for votes.

13/04/2021 9:41 AM
190 comments

  • Arun K.
    2 hours

    Ab to second part bhi aa gya

  • Dattaram M.
    3 hours

    Saunsarachi vaat lagle. 🌼 🌼🌿🌾 *** In🌼 India, Goa.🌾🌿🌼 Why is Government 🌼 taking away owner income. Many poor are depending on income from Bank and Post Fixed Deposits. In year🌼 2020, Bank and Post Fd rate of interest was 7percent. Today is brought down to 4 percent. On the other side, rate of food🌿 is shot up. No one is wanting to discuss. 🙏🌼Thali rate in year 2021 is 100 rs. In 2017 , it was 35 rs. Why are you not facing this question? It is your right to discuss this publicly. This is on the verge of National🌼 Calamity. 🌼 🙋‍♂️"United Nations🌿' special cell for Calamity." Onions : from Rs 20 in year 2019, it shot up to 130 rs. It was 30 rs in Porvorim , Goa , area. Tomorrow we don't know. We don't understand.🌼 This is being played, while the poor and needy Goans are kicked. In such a National 🌼Calamity, why Government Employees income is not reduced to meet Agriculture needs to keep prices low? You should apply NREGS🌼 ( national rural employment guarantee scheme) rate to all.🙋‍♂️ What is "food🌿🙋‍♂️🌼🌾"? India is great. Why is our Govt devaluing Indian rupees 🌼🌾🌿internally? Rice plate 2017 was rs 30/-. Rice plate 2020 is rs 100/-. This is in Goa. We are from India 🌼, Goa. In talks, we are local. Each state should fix value of rupee internally. 'Rupee is food'. It should be Dharm 🌼🌿of each chief minister to fix rupee value vis a vis rice plate / thali for his People.🌼🌿 Let's go ahead and fix food. I suggest 50 rs in Cities ,🌼 30 rs in Towns ,🙋‍♂️ 15 rupees in villages. 🌼 Go ahead and do it. Jai. Mera Bharat Mahan 🙋‍♂️🌾🌼🌿 We say "Annah 🌼🌾 heh Parabrahma" . That is why, this🖕🙋‍♂️🌿. 🙏🙏🙏🌾Shubh 🌼

  • Karan C.
    4 hours

    Great 🙏🏻👍

  • George S.
    5 hours

    Ek baar aisi khuli chetavani dee thi Sanjiv Bhat Ji ne. Aapko pata hi hai voh bechaare ab kahan hai!

  • Rishabh R.
    5 hours

    Very few times I saw this kind of courage & honesty from a police officer. Real .

  • Suhas S.
    5 hours

    Even if he’s transferred he will remain as a police officer and not a postman. For those who r commenting that he will be transferred soon ‘

  • Dalvinder S.
    5 hours

    Real Singham👌👍

  • Shraddha S.
    5 hours

    ❤️❤️❤️

  • Indu V.
    6 hours

    Atleast he dared to speak !!! Whats gonna happen after elections I m sure he must be aware of the pattren ...but still HE DARED TO SPEAK AND WARN! 👏👏👏👏👏👏

  • Shayaan A.
    6 hours

    Tumse kch na ho paaega.

  • Nauman G.
    7 hours

    People who think that everything will happen and he can't do shit. Change your thoughts, we need to have thoughts like him. Later we can see a changed India. Good Thought by you Sir, respect your words.

  • محمد أ.
    8 hours

    Gud

  • Shahbaz M.
    8 hours

    he is warning in a non bjp dominant area.

  • Mohammed E.
    8 hours

    Very appreciative Bold lines , hope the officer Action against the ills of the society in gaining favour also be Bold enough to scrub / pin in the bud.

  • Bishal M.
    8 hours

    These are good for publicity stunts... But in reality he wont do shit...

  • Anirban C.
    8 hours

    Everything WILL happen and he won't be able to do anything at all. That is the 'beauty' of our country. A good honest officer of law can say a lot, but do a little.

  • Krisilda K.
    8 hours

    Awesome 👏👏👏

  • Polok S.
    8 hours

    Haan bhai. Aisi warning kabhi kisi ne jaisa pehle nahi di hai UP me!! 😂😂

  • Gurnam K.
    8 hours

    Daring officer,needs such ones.

  • Kanchan G.
    9 hours

    jakar gaon side Dekho jidhar development nhi hua hai waha pe to logo ko dhamkiya aaj b Di jati hai wo b candidate ko

