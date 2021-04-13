back
WARNING: This UP Cop Is Not Messing Around
Ahead of UP’s panchayat elections, this top cop had a strong warning for any candidates found bribing or threatening people for votes.
13/04/2021 9:41 AM
- 214.6K
- 7.5K
- 245
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
190 comments
Arun K.2 hours
Ab to second part bhi aa gya
Dattaram M.3 hours
Saunsarachi vaat lagle. 🌼 🌼🌿🌾 *** In🌼 India, Goa.🌾🌿🌼 Why is Government 🌼 taking away owner income. Many poor are depending on income from Bank and Post Fixed Deposits. In year🌼 2020, Bank and Post Fd rate of interest was 7percent. Today is brought down to 4 percent. On the other side, rate of food🌿 is shot up. No one is wanting to discuss. 🙏🌼Thali rate in year 2021 is 100 rs. In 2017 , it was 35 rs. Why are you not facing this question? It is your right to discuss this publicly. This is on the verge of National🌼 Calamity. 🌼 🙋♂️"United Nations🌿' special cell for Calamity." Onions : from Rs 20 in year 2019, it shot up to 130 rs. It was 30 rs in Porvorim , Goa , area. Tomorrow we don't know. We don't understand.🌼 This is being played, while the poor and needy Goans are kicked. In such a National 🌼Calamity, why Government Employees income is not reduced to meet Agriculture needs to keep prices low? You should apply NREGS🌼 ( national rural employment guarantee scheme) rate to all.🙋♂️ What is "food🌿🙋♂️🌼🌾"? India is great. Why is our Govt devaluing Indian rupees 🌼🌾🌿internally? Rice plate 2017 was rs 30/-. Rice plate 2020 is rs 100/-. This is in Goa. We are from India 🌼, Goa. In talks, we are local. Each state should fix value of rupee internally. 'Rupee is food'. It should be Dharm 🌼🌿of each chief minister to fix rupee value vis a vis rice plate / thali for his People.🌼🌿 Let's go ahead and fix food. I suggest 50 rs in Cities ,🌼 30 rs in Towns ,🙋♂️ 15 rupees in villages. 🌼 Go ahead and do it. Jai. Mera Bharat Mahan 🙋♂️🌾🌼🌿 We say "Annah 🌼🌾 heh Parabrahma" . That is why, this🖕🙋♂️🌿. 🙏🙏🙏🌾Shubh 🌼
Karan C.4 hours
Great 🙏🏻👍
George S.5 hours
Ek baar aisi khuli chetavani dee thi Sanjiv Bhat Ji ne. Aapko pata hi hai voh bechaare ab kahan hai!
Rishabh R.5 hours
Very few times I saw this kind of courage & honesty from a police officer. Real .
Suhas S.5 hours
Even if he’s transferred he will remain as a police officer and not a postman. For those who r commenting that he will be transferred soon ‘
Dalvinder S.5 hours
Real Singham👌👍
Shraddha S.5 hours
❤️❤️❤️
Indu V.6 hours
Atleast he dared to speak !!! Whats gonna happen after elections I m sure he must be aware of the pattren ...but still HE DARED TO SPEAK AND WARN! 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Shayaan A.6 hours
Tumse kch na ho paaega.
Nauman G.7 hours
People who think that everything will happen and he can't do shit. Change your thoughts, we need to have thoughts like him. Later we can see a changed India. Good Thought by you Sir, respect your words.
محمد أ.8 hours
Gud
Shahbaz M.8 hours
he is warning in a non bjp dominant area.
Mohammed E.8 hours
Very appreciative Bold lines , hope the officer Action against the ills of the society in gaining favour also be Bold enough to scrub / pin in the bud.
Bishal M.8 hours
These are good for publicity stunts... But in reality he wont do shit...
Anirban C.8 hours
Everything WILL happen and he won't be able to do anything at all. That is the 'beauty' of our country. A good honest officer of law can say a lot, but do a little.
Krisilda K.8 hours
Awesome 👏👏👏
Polok S.8 hours
Haan bhai. Aisi warning kabhi kisi ne jaisa pehle nahi di hai UP me!! 😂😂
Gurnam K.8 hours
Daring officer,needs such ones.
Kanchan G.9 hours
jakar gaon side Dekho jidhar development nhi hua hai waha pe to logo ko dhamkiya aaj b Di jati hai wo b candidate ko