back

Watch Kolkata’s First “Rainbow Wedding”

It was like any other Bengali wedding, full of colour, sound and emotions. Except this one had a touch of history going for it too. 🌈

08/18/2019 4:57 AM
  • 3.2m
  • 505

And even more

  1. Trolls Target Ranu Mondal Over Makeover

  2. Ayushmann Khurrana Defines "Man"

  3. Teen Donates Hair For Cancer Patients

  4. India’s First Transman Pilot Will Fly Again

  5. We Celebrate Love With Raga & Nicola

  6. 84 Year Old Indian On Chasing Adventure

349 comments

  • Freddie L.
    3 days

    I'm selling PH care. for fresh puday bahot bilat kasi indiana

  • Joe H.
    4 days

    stupid

  • Anima H.
    6 days

    What a beautiful bride 😍❤️

  • Mriganka C.
    12/09/2019 03:41

    , nah, not from my family

  • Anne-Sophie M.
    12/09/2019 03:20

    is he a member of your fam? 😮

  • Samantha L.
    12/08/2019 23:03

    I’m happy for them, I wish them a long and happy marriage

  • Agnes S.
    12/08/2019 18:47

    So u gonna have children through your transgender things???

  • Sruti B.
    12/07/2019 15:21

    💓💓❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Rosangela C.
    12/07/2019 12:03

    Ashley Zamora Medeiros shut up iam lot talking To you

  • محمد ح.
    12/06/2019 21:47

    Who will get pregnant then?

  • Subasinee S.
    12/05/2019 06:35

    D finest indian trans i'd ever seen! So beautiful she is😍

  • Arvina
    12/02/2019 18:33

    next kums kena kahwin mcm ni😏

  • Tabassum K.
    12/01/2019 16:08

    Bt they seems normal like a boy n girl...

  • Maichyang G.
    12/01/2019 14:42

    Wao

  • Ann D.
    12/01/2019 05:36

    Repent my dear friends before it's to late

  • Maria K.
    11/29/2019 18:55

    God bless your union!!

  • Rima T.
    11/28/2019 01:09

    Congratulations to u both on ur special day.

  • Ram P.
    11/27/2019 07:12

    Wishing a happy wedding day

  • Elveena M.
    11/26/2019 19:18

    1 zom sa

  • Aisha B.
    11/25/2019 12:01