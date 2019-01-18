back

Watch Mahatma Gandhi Bhajan Go Global

Watch people from 124 countries sing Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite morning bhajan. You want to keep the sound on for this. 🙏🌏🎤

01/18/2019 4:04 AM
241 comments

  • Shiu K.
    07/07/2019 05:01

    Love it.

  • Gaurav G.
    03/06/2019 04:45

    This is power of Gandhi and Gandhian thought. This is strength of Soft power of India.

  • Amit B.
    02/19/2019 03:27

    So beautiful

  • Krishna S.
    02/19/2019 00:57

    https://youtu.be/qJ4m8K-x-CQ

  • Utsav P.
    02/18/2019 07:50

    The whole world sees him as inspiration, while there is "qaid-e-azam", who is a self-proclaimed saviour...tjis is the differance.❤

  • प्रज्ज्वल स.
    02/17/2019 07:23

    He mahatma muje shakti pradan kijiye

  • Vishnu S.
    02/16/2019 17:25

    https://youtu.be/84ADrm6EuaY

  • Manaj M.
    02/15/2019 14:14

    Very nice

  • Kala P.
    02/15/2019 09:32

    Naic

  • Chandan S.
    02/15/2019 04:07

    gana gaa

  • Avichal D.
    02/14/2019 20:06

    Please Watch

  • Rdx R.
    02/14/2019 19:42

    I m with netaji subhash ch bose

  • Viraj J.
    02/14/2019 09:17

    ❤️

  • Arindam B.
    02/14/2019 01:49

    Lgta h Brut India wale ko Congress se paisa nhi mil rha h

  • Sandi S.
    02/13/2019 19:14

    I hat gandhi

  • Venkatesh K.
    02/13/2019 10:42

    Super one

  • Sagar S.
    02/13/2019 06:07

    Excellent job

  • Shrikant K.
    02/13/2019 04:21

    Hail Godse

  • Raj K.
    02/12/2019 19:24

    ये जरूर सुनियेगा समय हो तो।

  • Pakaj P.
    02/12/2019 07:27

    g ganghi sardar patel bgagat singh aur aab modi g mahn lidar mere indiya ke