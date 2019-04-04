Watch Out for The Saree Thieves

Saree, not sorry: This innocuous looking band of thieves made short work of a gullible shopkeeper in Jaipur. 👩👩👩
Amarjit S.05/30/2019 07:17
Nice
Deep D.05/20/2019 08:56
Indian Ocean.
Patam M.05/04/2019 06:44
It's a big shameful ashamed it's just only a Saman how could u happy to wear suits if it's made from thieves u can smile for a while but ur mind mentally disturb u to remind u that the clothes u wear u took in a wrong way.
Piyush N.04/28/2019 07:46
Inhe to Kashmir bejna chaiye .sabhi hathiyar chura ke la sakte he .kyuni o m g ye mera india
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:47
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Salam S.04/15/2019 04:18
CAN MAKE INTO A HINDI INDIA ACTION MOVIE
Proshanto K.04/12/2019 06:57
This is
Brut India04/08/2019 10:03
Maybe the women were after some Modi-print sarees?
Sara A.04/07/2019 16:16
seee the full video OK end is best 🤣🤣🤣
Rajat R.04/07/2019 15:19
this is called ninja technique
Rehan K.04/07/2019 03:20
Bohot space hai yar aunty k😂😂😂😂
Ankush S.04/06/2019 05:53
I think they were profesinol women's
हार्दिक ज.04/06/2019 03:32
Did you just glorify those Shoplifters by casually presenting this story?
Navya S.04/06/2019 02:20
Rahul Gandhi Gang😂😂😂😂
Nikhil I.04/05/2019 19:16
tum log ni sudhroge 😆
Simrat S.04/05/2019 17:16
Very Cultural Chori
Mary S.04/05/2019 16:55
Disgusting
Vishakha K.04/05/2019 16:08
😂😂😂😂😂
Komal B.04/05/2019 15:56
bach kar di!! 🤣
Higgs B.04/05/2019 14:05
SHARAM KARNA CHAHIYE YEH KARTEY HUWAY KYA TUMHARA ZAMEER MAR GAYA HAI KYA,,,????? KYA YAHI HAI SUPER POWER,,?????? CHORI KARNA HAI HAI TOH NIRAV MODI KI TARAH KARTEY KAM SE KAM SARA ZINDAGI AISHH KARTEY