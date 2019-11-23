Water Bells Keep Karnataka Students Hydrated

Often forget to drink water? Just wait for the bell to go off in these Karnataka schools.
58 comments
Rajni R.12/08/2019 15:00
Great step....
Neha S.12/08/2019 08:31
Really a great Idea to remind the students to drink water. I loved the way, at least they focus on a lil. thing too for development n betterment for the students.
Madhumanti C.12/07/2019 13:48
In my school, students had to ask permission from teacher to drink water and sometimes the answer used to be "NO".🤦♀
Dimple A.12/03/2019 15:56
Good work 👏👏
Jyoti T.12/02/2019 13:50
Smart idea 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻
Disha K.12/02/2019 12:32
So do allow children to go to washroom on time..
Afzal K.12/02/2019 12:10
implement this
Sujay B.12/01/2019 02:32
V good
Pramila P.11/30/2019 18:57
Raghuji Phalke this is for you..
Sampat N.11/29/2019 09:16
Good move.
Shalet K.11/28/2019 11:33
This is very good idea all schools should start doing the same.
Sarvesh S.11/28/2019 07:17
kindly take note of it
Saurabh S.11/28/2019 00:36
I think this is not good. Drinking water should on basis of individuals thirst. Body itself will ask for water when needed. Just teach children how to check whether they are drinking enough water or not. One very simple way to know that is to check the color of urine.
Bawan C.11/27/2019 14:37
Same here... I need one bell to remind me to drink water everyday.
Jina I.11/27/2019 11:26
Remembering what I read about Pavlov's dog experiment! Is it seriously good for long run?
Jayu A.11/27/2019 01:52
Great initiative
Hitesh S.11/26/2019 23:32
Awesome
Puneet K.11/26/2019 17:53
I will pick up from school otherwise.
Prajna P.11/26/2019 17:11
Yeah....It's Kerala☺️
Prajwal A.11/26/2019 16:34
Its not Karnataka its Kerala cannot u guys identify by his accent of English please correct it