We Can't Attack India: Imran Khan

Why is the global community silent on Kashmir? This was Imran Khan’s answer.
2525 comments
Nalin V.10/17/2019 03:00
If u want tour country prosper then talk more on economy and debts u owe. India and british gave you guys what you wanted... independence. You cant even look after your wives let alone country. All you have is talk guns and war. You are living in cuckoo land. The war ended years ago and u still in some old ways. Start behaving like a statesman and bring your cou try to 21st cent. And work with your brothers ie india to be great than western world and you see how rest will tremble. Have a vision like that man... what you doing..
Ravi K.10/14/2019 17:18
His frustrations can be seen.No body cares about that shithole country.
Omkar M.10/13/2019 15:47
Imran Khan is an immature leader,, crying like baby in front of his dad ( America). Saying " papa papa see India has taken Kashmir. And I want to play with it".. he is crying like mad everywhere he goes.. and nobody is listening.. not even America and China are listening to his cries..
Omkar M.10/13/2019 15:42
Unfortunately nobody speaks of Kashmiri Pandits, to whom Kashmir really belongs..If they take situation in their hands like Israel.. then see watch what may happen.
H H.10/13/2019 14:55
Very nice I love you,
Yogesh S.10/13/2019 14:47
War k baare mein sochne ka bi aukaat nahi hein. Karna to door ki baat hein 🤣🤣
Amartya K.10/13/2019 14:20
Welcome to Sesame Street, word of the day is, "Market"...
Ashish A.10/13/2019 14:11
oh yes attacking is not an option..otherwise ur state wud be obliterated by us..dum ni ***nd mein tujhe!!
Krish T.10/13/2019 14:09
Brut it's not 8 million Only 4-5 districts have the problem due to Pakistan interfere Other J&K is quiet
Nandini S.10/13/2019 13:52
Stop killing of wigo musalman in china
Nandini S.10/13/2019 13:51
Modi he to munkin he
Manish S.10/13/2019 13:37
Why don't you attack Mr Khan??? Fatt gyi NAA Teri...Jihadi...!!!
Aditya P.10/13/2019 11:29
This is sad....a community has been created specifically to put India down
Shwetank P.10/13/2019 10:18
Lgta h inka nasha ab utar gya...ab wapas zameen p aa gye imran miyaan🤣🤣
Rahul R.10/13/2019 10:16
ഒന്ന് പോടാ ഇമ്രാനോളി
হিমাংশু অ.10/13/2019 06:47
Jab Gand Me Nhi He Guda.. To Kahe Maidan Me Kuda 😂😂
Kunal K.10/13/2019 06:07
Prostituted of girl
Ajit B.10/13/2019 05:42
Bcz everyone is not like u Khan Sahab,, u products terrorisms, Ur country is Attangbadstan,, people of world want Peace n we are hanker of Peace
Rn R.10/13/2019 05:40
Imran seems very worried about 8 mn Kashmiris whereas never bothered about his own peoples plight ....go ask the Sindhi's,the balochs ,the ahmadiyaas ,the Hindus in Pakistan ...they will tell what a humanitarian crisis really is
Paikaray C.10/13/2019 05:38
When Kashmiri Pandit's were Exodus by Muslims , at that time where was the brut India .. people's are now not fool's like 1990.. isliye ye chutiya panti kahin aur dikhana .. India mein nehi