We Celebrate Love With Raga & Nicola
Mumbai’s Raga Olga D'silva was a mother of two when she met Nicola Fenton in New Zealand. Take the time to discover their touching love story to the end.
10/20/2019 2:57 PM
- 170.8k
- 569
- 41
31 comments
Gangaram L.11/16/2019 00:01
Sixvido
Sanjeev Z.11/13/2019 07:23
lenk
Glanson F.11/12/2019 09:21
😂😂😂😂
Fervin J.11/10/2019 13:51
Eww
Rinku D.11/07/2019 09:25
Nice
Suny K.11/04/2019 11:01
Stupidity
Babu C.11/03/2019 02:48
Bestlovegood
Riyaj Q.11/01/2019 11:00
Hi. Riyaj
Riyaj Q.11/01/2019 11:00
Hi. Riyaj
Clara J.10/26/2019 02:46
Awesomely beautiful, you too look great together, Raga Olga D'silva stay blessed with your lover.
Shaikh R.10/25/2019 06:44
Wow awsm😍😍😍
Saurabh B.10/24/2019 03:23
What is this like a gay parade.wtf.
Sarika S.10/23/2019 09:08
So beautiful! Wish them both a lifetime of love, happiness, and health!
Aastha R.10/23/2019 05:31
Wow. This is such a beautiful video. May the happy couple stay happy 💕💕
Lucky R.10/22/2019 19:11
Love has No Boundaries 🤗🤗🤗🤗
Amitava B.10/22/2019 14:26
Awesome . Stay blessed
Shally K.10/22/2019 12:28
Lots of love n hugs to u both dear n Proud of your journey, n your stand ..... wishing u both more such moments of love and togetherness
Minder K.10/22/2019 07:47
💩ay 🤓
Alisha P.10/22/2019 00:06
So proud of you both well done you both standing up for yourselves and supporting each other 💕👏