back

We're Not Able To Hold Our Head High Anymore: Tharoor

“There’s nothing positive anymore about our image in the world.” Shashi Tharoor laments the United Nations rights body challenging the CAA in the Supreme Court.

03/07/2020 12:57 PM
  • 173.8k
  • 374

And even more

  1. India's Homemade Volkswagen Beetle

  2. We're Not Able To Hold Our Head High Anymore: Tharoor

  3. Delhi Riots: Finding Hope Amid All The Horror

  4. Tattoos Around The World...

  5. Secularism is Sacred And Hypocritical: Yogendra Yadav

  6. Mohammad Zubair: The Face of Delhi Riots

359 comments

  • Venky D.
    2 hours

    He can't do anything to CAA

  • Noor F.
    4 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158018034969509&id=682709508 How can people talk like this?

  • Subodh B.
    6 hours

    While india itself a victim of atrocities, attacks by invaders, inteenational lootings. People , who looted and tortured it now preaching human rights wow.! So much disgusting.

  • Thang S.
    6 hours

    M not with CAA ...at the same time with this Man too...He is a womanizer and a ***ler too

  • Nikunja N.
    7 hours

    Why are u challenging them to be silent about atrocity towards muslims in china & laws in amerika & britain to give selter to only christians who were pesecuted elsewhere??

  • Sindudia
    7 hours

    Congress did nothing, did not manage for the citizens but for votes.

  • Ram C.
    8 hours

    Iska to game khallas

  • Bashy Q.
    9 hours

    Thank you, Shashi Taroor.

  • Junaid P.
    9 hours

    India is a terrorist state and its prime minister is the biggest terrorist in the history of India.

  • Benjamin R.
    9 hours

    Bakths started barking...

  • Avi M.
    9 hours

    Misleading

  • Pravanjan P.
    9 hours

    This man is trying to deteriorate the definitions.There are principles to provide relief to those who are suffering from some dangers.Here we have evidences in a good deal which show how brutally non muslims are severely defamed and exploited by the majors in India's frontiers.....

  • Sunil K.
    10 hours

    Waste fellow

  • Mizan P.
    11 hours

    Dont really understand why the hell people just cant take anything against the government. Sounds like they worshipping the government now a days. Try to be an Indian but not be a BJP supporter. Two different things. Be proud of being Indian. How do you know what the world are thinking about the ongoing issues in India? They certainly not comfortable with that. BJP violated the human right by abusing the minority people on the street. They even attacking in their home. What kind of poor mentality is that? Cows are more priority than a human in India. Shame on you guys, people are still fighting over the religious in 21st century.

  • Uma N.
    11 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/672305979886915/posts/866585267125651/

  • Jalaramaaih V.
    12 hours

    If CAA is discriminatory ,what is Waste Bengal & others paying salaries to Imams, Priests in churches, Maha a Gadhi propposal for reservations based on religion, Government controlling Hindu temples and their properties but not Mosques and Churches, allowing minority educational institutes not to provide SC/ ST reservations, fixing fees as they wish and many more. CAA affects non Indians but other affect Indians

  • Muhammad R.
    13 hours

    https://youtu.be/HJBItuHzUR0 This is the proof of Govt sponsored atrocity & Terrorism in India !

  • Bala K.
    13 hours

    He speaks rubbish nowadays....don't know how he served in UN?

  • Chandra S.
    13 hours

    You guys have tarnished the image of the country for your petty political hunger.

  • Ronit P.
    13 hours

    Sahi baat hai na 😥