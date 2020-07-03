back
We're Not Able To Hold Our Head High Anymore: Tharoor
“There’s nothing positive anymore about our image in the world.” Shashi Tharoor laments the United Nations rights body challenging the CAA in the Supreme Court.
03/07/2020 12:57 PM
Venky D.2 hours
He can't do anything to CAA
Noor F.4 hours
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10158018034969509&id=682709508 How can people talk like this?
Subodh B.6 hours
While india itself a victim of atrocities, attacks by invaders, inteenational lootings. People , who looted and tortured it now preaching human rights wow.! So much disgusting.
Thang S.6 hours
M not with CAA ...at the same time with this Man too...He is a womanizer and a ***ler too
Nikunja N.7 hours
Why are u challenging them to be silent about atrocity towards muslims in china & laws in amerika & britain to give selter to only christians who were pesecuted elsewhere??
Sindudia7 hours
Congress did nothing, did not manage for the citizens but for votes.
Ram C.8 hours
Iska to game khallas
Bashy Q.9 hours
Thank you, Shashi Taroor.
Junaid P.9 hours
India is a terrorist state and its prime minister is the biggest terrorist in the history of India.
Benjamin R.9 hours
Bakths started barking...
Avi M.9 hours
Misleading
Pravanjan P.9 hours
This man is trying to deteriorate the definitions.There are principles to provide relief to those who are suffering from some dangers.Here we have evidences in a good deal which show how brutally non muslims are severely defamed and exploited by the majors in India's frontiers.....
Sunil K.10 hours
Waste fellow
Mizan P.11 hours
Dont really understand why the hell people just cant take anything against the government. Sounds like they worshipping the government now a days. Try to be an Indian but not be a BJP supporter. Two different things. Be proud of being Indian. How do you know what the world are thinking about the ongoing issues in India? They certainly not comfortable with that. BJP violated the human right by abusing the minority people on the street. They even attacking in their home. What kind of poor mentality is that? Cows are more priority than a human in India. Shame on you guys, people are still fighting over the religious in 21st century.
Uma N.11 hours
https://www.facebook.com/672305979886915/posts/866585267125651/
Jalaramaaih V.12 hours
If CAA is discriminatory ,what is Waste Bengal & others paying salaries to Imams, Priests in churches, Maha a Gadhi propposal for reservations based on religion, Government controlling Hindu temples and their properties but not Mosques and Churches, allowing minority educational institutes not to provide SC/ ST reservations, fixing fees as they wish and many more. CAA affects non Indians but other affect Indians
Muhammad R.13 hours
https://youtu.be/HJBItuHzUR0 This is the proof of Govt sponsored atrocity & Terrorism in India !
Bala K.13 hours
He speaks rubbish nowadays....don't know how he served in UN?
Chandra S.13 hours
You guys have tarnished the image of the country for your petty political hunger.
Ronit P.13 hours
Sahi baat hai na 😥