back

Welcome Applause For Little Covid-19 Survivor

A housing society in Maharashtra cheered the homecoming of this 6-month-old Covid-19 survivor.

04/17/2020 9:27 AM
  • 88.4k
  • 48

Changing India

  1. 1:19

    Police Quell Migrant Workers' Protest In Surat

  2. 10:08

    Stranded Daily Wage Workers Desperate To Go Home

  3. 2:29

    India’s Final Farewell To Typewriters

  4. 2:03

    Manipur Aid Distribution Wins Praise

  5. 2:30

    Haryana Police’s Surprise For Senior Citizen

  6. 1:43

    Man Denied Medicines In Noida

43 comments

  • Terree H.
    04/27/2020 17:27

    AMEN AMEN too GOD GIVE THE GLORY !

  • Shivani S.
    04/23/2020 19:38

    This should be the humanity super giyz alll of u 👍🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Pallavi S.
    04/17/2020 13:46

    Wow...great new...

  • Shaheli S.
    04/17/2020 13:14

    God bless the child

  • Joe F.
    04/17/2020 12:54

    Praise the Lord 🙏

  • Manjeet V.
    04/17/2020 10:20

    God bless you dear Doctors n their associates

  • Suresh G.
    04/17/2020 09:23

    V🙏🏻

  • Salman K.
    04/17/2020 08:58

    Sirf wahi log isbimari se bachenge jo log saath jayeinge hospital courantine Jo log akele rahenge woh kabhi hospital se bahar nahi aa payeinge Likh k lelo

  • Srinivaslu V.
    04/17/2020 08:57

    👏👏👏👏 God bless you

  • Prabahar C.
    04/17/2020 08:37

    God bless you and your family.thank GOD

  • CA S.
    04/17/2020 07:36

    God bless her n her family to 🙏

  • Sumi G.
    04/17/2020 07:20

    Great news..God Bless the little child and family 🥰

  • Chetna H.
    04/17/2020 06:17

    God bles the baby....

  • Pratima B.
    04/17/2020 05:58

    Praise the Lord. May HE keep blessing her.

  • Simmi R.
    04/17/2020 05:39

    God bless you and your family 🙏❣️😘🙌🙌🙌🙌

  • Moni K.
    04/17/2020 05:03

    God bless you child. Salute doctor team.

  • Thriveni K.
    04/17/2020 01:56

    God bless them.... Thank you for the doctors and nurses...

  • Nilesh S.
    04/16/2020 21:09

    I salute to all the females of this world

  • Nilesh S.
    04/16/2020 21:09

    Jindabad jindabad

  • Ankur B.
    04/16/2020 19:43

    God bless you this little child...... Stay healthy stray safe.... Thanks to special warriors bringing back the child healthy and safe