What a paranormal helpline sounds like

A paranormal investigator spoke to Brut about four disturbing calls he got about the supernatural. 🔊

02/04/2022 6:57 AM
  • 107.9K
  • 49

    What a paranormal helpline sounds like

35 comments

  • Brut India
    13 hours

    He’s seen it all but this chilling incident shocked even the unshakeable paranormal investigator:

  • Richard R.
    a day

    since 2014..some anti hindu bigots n retards r having hallucinations n see and hear things..n post 2019 they are having supernatural pain

  • Sunidhi S.
    a day

    Who is afraid of ghosts. Living people are more terrifying

  • Li T.
    a day

    There is nothing, but it's a creations of our own thoughts. When we are terrified, certain images comes into our mind that creates a form which doesn't exist in reality. It's all about the things we heard since our childhood..the existence of super power, ghost etc. This all are a kinda perceptions we have since childhood, nothing but superstitious beliefs.

  • Joel D.
    2 days

    So basicly he doesn't know shit

  • Shivam S.
    2 days

    Kundalini awakening grp join kare free he bilkul https://chat.whatsapp.com/DTVBUHf4r9cE4Zk52t1IVZ

  • Pooja C.
    2 days

    I don't think so

  • Shivani S.
    2 days

    It’s better that in these cases a person first consult to Clinical Psychologist.

  • Anwesha D.
    2 days

    i don't know what's in there but all the best

  • Taniya S.
    2 days

    Oh No ye kala jadu bahot hi khtarnak hota hai koi mano ya na mano yes ase bure log bahot hi duniya me bhre pade hain + aur shetaan bhi...?

  • G V.
    2 days

    Yeah, its depression and wishes that humans become ghosts after death. Some souls are even helpful, for eg. people some souls helped people to get into boat when they fell into water, those souls were actually people who died in tsunami 2004. But its dangerous to think that we can have friendly relationship with them.

  • Kay M.
    2 days

    Total fools. Modi’s relatives 🤮🤮🤮

  • Rashwin R.
    2 days

    Msg me inbox need to talk

  • Tanish P.
    2 days

    Look for "Pranic Psychotherapy" courses near you.. you will understand all this. ALL THE BEST 🌸

  • Sumon B.
    2 days

    Reet Deb

  • Sendhil K.
    2 days

    If you have negative vibrations around you believe in God and not fake babas, if someone is going under this type of episodes you can worship lord narashima , Varahi or pratingaradevi. I am sure you will see a change. Lighting of a mud lamp after 6pm daily and praying to varahi is the easiest way to have a positive vibrations in the house try it.

  • Swapnil S.
    2 days

    Right....there r no such things. Exists.....what i belive is there r 2 type of energy or can call spirits...positive n negative...now its upon us which one we should belive in....I believe in posetive energy or good spirit around me ..god energy is positive n strongest energy than any other

  • Soumyadeep B.
    2 days

    Brut Baba ki jai..! 😂😂😂

  • Sarita Y.
    2 days

    I am good ghost

  • Arcanjoe J.
    2 days

    Crap

