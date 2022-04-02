What a paranormal helpline sounds like
He’s seen it all but this chilling incident shocked even the unshakeable paranormal investigator:
since 2014..some anti hindu bigots n retards r having hallucinations n see and hear things..n post 2019 they are having supernatural pain
Who is afraid of ghosts. Living people are more terrifying
There is nothing, but it's a creations of our own thoughts. When we are terrified, certain images comes into our mind that creates a form which doesn't exist in reality. It's all about the things we heard since our childhood..the existence of super power, ghost etc. This all are a kinda perceptions we have since childhood, nothing but superstitious beliefs.
So basicly he doesn't know shit
Kundalini awakening grp join kare free he bilkul
https://chat.whatsapp.com/DTVBUHf4r9cE4Zk52t1IVZ
I don't think so
It’s better that in these cases a person first consult to Clinical Psychologist.
i don't know what's in there but all the best
Oh No ye kala jadu bahot hi khtarnak hota hai koi mano ya na mano yes ase bure log bahot hi duniya me bhre pade hain + aur shetaan bhi...?
Yeah, its depression and wishes that humans become ghosts after death. Some souls are even helpful, for eg. people some souls helped people to get into boat when they fell into water, those souls were actually people who died in tsunami 2004. But its dangerous to think that we can have friendly relationship with them.
Total fools. Modi’s relatives 🤮🤮🤮
Msg me inbox need to talk
Look for "Pranic Psychotherapy" courses near you.. you will understand all this. ALL THE BEST 🌸
Reet Deb
If you have negative vibrations around you believe in God and not fake babas, if someone is going under this type of episodes you can worship lord narashima , Varahi or pratingaradevi. I am sure you will see a change. Lighting of a mud lamp after 6pm daily and praying to varahi is the easiest way to have a positive vibrations in the house try it.
Right....there r no such things. Exists.....what i belive is there r 2 type of energy or can call spirits...positive n negative...now its upon us which one we should belive in....I believe in posetive energy or good spirit around me ..god energy is positive n strongest energy than any other
Brut Baba ki jai..! 😂😂😂
I am good ghost
Crap
