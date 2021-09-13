back

What Did Yogi Adityanath Mean By "Abba Jaan"?

Did Yogi Adityanath make veiled communal remarks again? 👀

13/09/2021 2:46 PM
  • 34.4K
  • 103

Politics

99 comments

  • Jagdish G.
    2 days

  • Bablu R.
    4 days

    Yogi terey upar ye Abba Jaan bhari padney wala hai

  • Shabeeb T.
    5 days

    I don't get why these Indian politicians always comes up with Bangladesh! Bangladesh and Bangladeshi people don't give a f*** about India.

  • Zahid A.
    6 days

    Thanks Thanks pore thanks so

  • Farogh M.
    17/09/2021 18:00

    सस्ता नशा का नतीजा

  • Wasim S.
    17/09/2021 15:00

    Such a joker

  • Mushfiqur R.
    17/09/2021 10:38

    Ration for Bangladesh? Quiet interesting. What ration dude?

  • Samid S.
    17/09/2021 09:51

    Utterly incompetent

  • Laxmi S.
    17/09/2021 05:55

    Brut make some videos of communal speech given by owaisi

  • Vikky T.
    16/09/2021 19:26

    Ye kya bawaseer h rojgar de takli jhhaaat yuvao ko

  • Jahid H.
    16/09/2021 19:02

  • Rahmat L.
    16/09/2021 14:49

    Illiterate person

  • Srikanta P.
    16/09/2021 07:24

    Why did he use the term 'Abbajaan' for someone who is a Hindu?If there was no appeasement politics and nobody diverted the ration then he wouldn't have to mention such things.It may be communal but why give him a chance?Why the hell any party do appeasement politics in a secular country?Ban the families who are involved and send the criminals to jail.

  • Nehal A.
    15/09/2021 16:31

    PK ho kya gobar dimaag.. Rogi the ugly

  • Aloke S.
    15/09/2021 15:55

    Dirty man, Dirty thought, Gobar dimag, These illiterate goons are doing immense harm to Hindu religion

  • Amitesh K.
    14/09/2021 23:47

    Elected CM🤬 dumb people !!

  • Tariq I.
    14/09/2021 18:31

    Has done nothing in the UP. Everyone knows how he handled the situation of Covid "deaths" in UP (Leave apart the provision of care at the Hospitals.) How to get the vote? on what basis? Ok let's polarize and play communal game again. That's what Ajay Singh Bisht is.

  • Ram S.
    14/09/2021 14:38

  • Obaid U.
    14/09/2021 13:40

    If donkey becomes CM, then how come administration & bureaucrats are to be digest

  • Ali Z.
    14/09/2021 13:20

    Chor sala