What Does The BJP Manifesto Promise?
Scrap Kashmir’s special status, clean the Ganga, build a temple. Arun Jaitley also invoked the BJP’s disdain for “tukde tukde mindset” at the launch of the party’s election manifesto.
04/09/2019 2:58 AM
236 comments
Utpal S.04/21/2019 09:34
Asshole
Vikas V.04/21/2019 08:42
5 yrs me Kya kia bhai saab?? So rhe they??
Nepolian N.04/21/2019 03:54
BJP is more lier than anything in the world. You all are going to be in jail for the rest of your life. You had majority in last term but could not do what was promised. BJP is involved in most corruption. Even making fool to the public. My dear loving friends let's fight with them. They are more dangerous than British. They are giving ticket to a terrorist.
Mitrajeet S.04/21/2019 03:06
What happened to namami gangey
Naaz A.04/20/2019 22:21
U r unable to fullfill 2014 manifesto First do that then open Ur mouth
Naaz A.04/20/2019 22:21
Haha haha haha haha haha
Zawed A.04/20/2019 17:20
आतंकी को घर मे घुस कर मारने वाला (जुमला) आज आतंकी के समर्थन में भाषण दे रहा था चोमू का लड़का(दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण)
Noorus K.04/20/2019 14:56
One of the worst finance minister of indian history
Aritra M.04/20/2019 14:45
Nonsense.. only blabbering against opposition. You didn't even had authority to take decisions in your own ministry.. and gave three reasons for demonetization before demonetization and entirely different three reasons after it pathetically failed taking away 150 lives to save your ash off and to probably cover up the real intentions behind that monumental blunder.
Harvinder S.04/20/2019 11:14
$5 trillion ki economy 🤣🤣🤣🤣 bc is baar bangae toh sab kuch loot kar le jayenge itna jaroor pata lag gaya
Habeeb R.04/20/2019 06:40
Educated nonsence
Amit R.04/20/2019 04:38
Bhai pehle ek baar election to jeet lo. kab tak rajya sabha se entry maarte rahoge 🤭
Sayan D.04/19/2019 20:39
Ram mandir nahi bana but secretly 3000 cr ka statue ban gaya... Well played with people's money... Security so weak that a 78 truck military convoy got destroyed by 1 suv full of explosive... Farmers and small businessman's situation got worst .. GDP is increasing but common ppl's income are not expanding ..... most Companies r treating Indian employees as slaves but there is no group formed to protect our citizens from corporations .... Corporations owning India is a future if BJP stays in power...just like East India company & some corrupted Indians ruled India for so many years in the past ... Government's job is to develop & protect it's nation.. no need to boost about it.. we should learn from European politicians...
Irfan A.04/19/2019 12:09
Your time is up Mr jaitley. Look at yourself you will be leaving this world soon.
Faizal S.04/19/2019 10:19
Feku
Sunil A.04/19/2019 10:03
Jaitley sahab aap bhi jhut bolne lag gaye ho.... Aapse aisi ummid nahi thi aapse
AmanDeep S.04/19/2019 07:57
पिछले 5 सालों से गंगा साफ हो रही थी। कही सुना था मैंने अगर गंगा साफ नही होगी तो जल समाधी ले ली जाएगी। आज वह इंसान दिखाई नही दे रहा 😜😜🤣🤣 अब फिर गंगा साफ होगी , गंगा के नाम पे फिर से राजनीति होगी 😡
Rohit S.04/19/2019 07:55
Liars!
Sidharth P.04/19/2019 02:09
Congress would cry till 23 after that we would relax and enjoy the Newindia and then these Maoist Hard Left People would stop bursting their butts. Modi Again.
Simar D.04/18/2019 23:53
Koyon desh ka beda gark kar raha hai.