back
What happened in JNU on Ram Navami?
JNU became the hotspot of violence once again... this time over non-veg food and Ram Navami celebrations.
11/04/2022 3:15 PM
- 80.9K
- 754
- 229
- 1:57
When India was upset with a US Congresswoman
- 4:32
When An Indian Historian Lashed Out At The West
- 3:00
When Did Dry Fruits Become Muslim and Coconuts Become Hindu?
- 2:52
Inspiring Story of A Restaurant Run By Kids
- 5:15
Lara Dutta's Favourite Word Rhymes With "Duck"
- 2:26
A kind stranger, a delivery guy… and a bike
221 comments
Kartic F.3 days
Just close dowm the damn politics in the college
Mohammed E.4 days
Strict action as per the postulates of the JNU & as per LnO should be carried out on Those who did wrong intervention in others living .
Sneha S.7 days
People should abide by rule of "non-veg" being banned due to "Durga-Puja" , when notice was already displayed before 🙂to maintain peaceful environment & "Democracy of India "😇😍🤩😘
Sneha S.7 days
😡😡😡
Poonam T.15/04/2022 11:47
एक दिन non veg नही खाते तो क्या वो मर जाते। पूरी दुनिया वेजेटेरियन हो रही है और ये हुड़दंगी नॉन वेज के लिए मर रहे।।
Shiv K.15/04/2022 05:00
Abvp needs this stuff to apply on chickens
Althamash F.14/04/2022 14:28
Secularism and religion are in a great way different from each other. Then why these fools trying to bring in these thoughts in common men? Religion must not become a topic of discussion. Does anyone speak about liquor,children getting addicted to mobiles and social media and there by going astray? What about the planet Earth which is being affected greatly by global warming? Even now children are still as labourers in the heart of the cities?
Pushkar K.14/04/2022 11:33
Chutiya jnu communist
Govind B.14/04/2022 09:19
Beef fest gone wrong 🤣
Swarnima C.14/04/2022 08:02
What is this manipulation?? I come from a Hindu Brahmin family and we gorge on non-veg during any special days...bt that doesnt mean that I will go around forcing every one to consume non veg...in the same way how can anyone declare that no meat can be consumed or the meat shops will be closed..what kind of manipulation is this...it's not even about religion now...this is violation of basic human rights to eat one one wants to. Ashamed on this government for encouraging such behavioral malfunctioning...also who are thse people who have been given so much authority over the masses?
HaMza A.14/04/2022 01:56
Roz ka drama hai tum logo ka
Aayesha S.13/04/2022 20:00
Now the fight is over veg and non veg...sick mentality
Tamra U.13/04/2022 19:59
Live and let live...exercise peace...
ZeeliDollar T.13/04/2022 17:31
Foolishness is seen clearly. "Fight" to overcome others, not in eating😄
Shabaz A.13/04/2022 12:36
Lol 😂
Sashmita B.13/04/2022 09:47
Kaise mc bachey padte hai waha pai 🤦 ek din non veg nahi khaoge toh mar jaoge kya aur ay zabardasti kya hota hai non veg matt Khao bolkar🤦 jabtak respect Dena nahi seekhoge aise hi lad lad ke maroge😑
Aisha C.13/04/2022 07:34
STOPPING EATING CHICKEN...... WHAT IS EDUCATION ALL ABOUT............ FUCKING AJADI AJADI UH SAID . . BRUT INDIA.... ... ONLY SHOWING INNOCENT FACE OF JNU DRAMA COMPANY.........??? WHAT ABOUT THE STONE ... OF FIGHT THEY TRYING TO DO WITH HINDU....... STUDENT SHAME ON ALL OF THEM WE RESPECT MUSLIM....... WHAT IF WE DO SAME THINK TO YOU........
Jaideep P.13/04/2022 06:51
Btw, during navratras on mahashtmi n navami Bengal offers non-veg ‘bhog’ to goddess n shares Prasad as well so who are these fake bjp Hindus including that stupid mayor? Now Bengalis will become anti-national to these bjp bastards?!
Jaideep P.13/04/2022 06:47
Abvp is spreading poison in JNU like bjp is all over India! Shame!
Vaibhav V.13/04/2022 06:18
Rest of World is facing small scale problems like climate change,COVID,Ukraine war,surge in oil prices, terrorism, inflation on the other hand India is struggling with a serious predicament that is JNU.