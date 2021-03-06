back
What Indian Women Deserve But Don’t Get
Favourable bias towards men at work, pay raises, promotions… It’s 2021, but are Indian organisations still holding back from giving women the recognition they deserve?
06/03/2021 5:27 AM
Creed B.3 days
https://youtu.be/QcDrE5YvqTs Why are we still on a topic that has been debunked as a myth.. There are some actual problem women all over the world going through And u still stuck in something that doesn't even exist
Catherine G.4 days
Unfortunately it is everywhere in the world😪😒
Anisha A.4 days
Jara equal right niye iccha moto moja kore , bus e seat dibo kn tokhon equality er ki hoy bole beray , aro kotto kichu Tarai workplace e esob kore😪 So annoying as girls we've to prove our worth & fight for payment and respect.... Fight against harrsesment .. and what not! Still some will say girls are previliged ✌️
Aditya Y.4 days
bhai hmare yha to ulta hota hai😂
He M.4 days
such discrimination are not in IT ... this feminism is getting too much in urban cities that they r given more favours ...
Srinivas R.4 days
You want to know the reason, our country hires a male only if he is talented, experienced, who can fight wild animals, climb mountains in seconds and for women, she just need to smile, she gets that job and if she is good looking, don’t even ask who gets hired, women are always ready to play victim though they get all opportunities so easily. Aur upar se inko promotion bhi chahiye. Just switch jobs of men and women for one day, you will get to know who are deserving. 😡😡😡
Yaseen Y.4 days
I feel first n foremost need is women safety. That's it. Forget about other things. Women are equally treated and valued already.
Lav K.4 days
The number of triggered incel men is hilarious. Like someone stole their manhood by posting this article. 😂😂😂
Parag S.4 days
Girls should marry a good boy, not to see were is he working, salary and position.
Abhijeet D.4 days
This is just bullshit! I have worked in several org so far and I have never seen gender discrimination in pay or anyway! I had mix gender team and we were all really great together in my last org. Currently I have a lead in my team and we are happy to have her! Bottomline is it's all about skills and initiatives you bring to the table! I don't think in this 21st century we have time to discriminate based on gender! The competition is fierce and men/women are equally participating with all power!
Faghir B.4 days
Unfortunately this is not only an issue in India but happens around the world. Everyone knows that women can accomplish anything and that is their POWER. Every human being deserves equal rigths. Equal opportunities. Equal dignity without any kind of discrimination. Just changing how we relate with others, and demanding that ,others do the same, will not end gender discrimination. Lasting change will only happen if the institutions that affect our lives also change. Gender equality is a human figth not a womans figth.
Alka Y.4 days
It'll take long to make it a reality it's only a good picturisation...Alas..!!
Nidhi B.4 days
Dis is harsh reality
Rupam B.4 days
Open your eyes wide ! and look around you ! The things are exact opposite now ! Gender Discrimination happens today! but in the reverse manner !!
Bull B.4 days
But their inflated ego will hurt badly, that's the simple reason for keeping the female co workers on tight leash to satisfy their own weakness.
Manisha C.4 days
Even women are selective in their rage. Specially bollywood actress. Recently Maharashtra HM Deshmukh said a college girl herself removed her ghagraa bcoz she was feeling hot while performing in front his party members. Any voice protesting against it from bollywood bimbettes. Nope.
Govind S.4 days
And some people wants to make India a Hindu rasthra. Once that happens forget about equal career opportunities. It will be good if women can atleast study. After that women can live according to the nonsense written in manusmriti.
John K.4 days
Take one IT raid and she will be shhhhhh
Subash K.4 days
If u speak about campus placements it’s completely different scenario. If she is a girl , her grades and competence doesn’t matter they will get placed. You guys don’t speak about these things this is also gender discrimination
Md A.4 days
We Male also want equal Salary in Corporate Level Job, In Corporate Level Job Girls get always Double Salary or more then Male, We also want justice😂😂😂