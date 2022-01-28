back
What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?
Indian and Pakistani soldiers face-off at the border… but in a friendly manner during this ritual.
27/01/2022 4:21 PMupdated: 28/01/2022 12:09 AM
12 comments
Avijit G.2 days
BSF and Pak Rangers parade is at wagah border.
Farhana B.2 days
Yaad agaya dobaraa.. 😍😊
Adee A.2 days
Never liked this foolishness from both sides..
Srijana S.2 days
The flexing of arms💪 against each other actually looks funny😂😂😂
Dan R.2 days
The Same shitttttt... 😎
Vivek P.2 days
I would urge you use attari border in your post. Also you have good amount of followers so Plz get the facts right. As popel look up to you to provide correct information.
Eddz L.2 days
These army performing these might have stong bones...and stamina.
Brut India3 days
These are the melodies and the tunes that they marched to this year: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/26-new-tunes-in-beating-retreat-this-year-no-bollywood-numbers/article38320088.ece
Sameer A.3 days
Stupid event in world
Deepak B.3 days
It's our pride 🎉
Kashvi S.3 days
https://youtu.be/VkRwUsiAi2E
Manish S.3 days
Indian ❤️