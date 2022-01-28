back

What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?

Indian and Pakistani soldiers face-off at the border… but in a friendly manner during this ritual.

27/01/2022 4:21 PMupdated: 28/01/2022 12:09 AM
12 comments

  • Avijit G.
    2 days

    BSF and Pak Rangers parade is at wagah border.

  • Farhana B.
    2 days

    Yaad agaya dobaraa.. 😍😊

  • Adee A.
    2 days

    Never liked this foolishness from both sides..

  • Srijana S.
    2 days

    The flexing of arms💪 against each other actually looks funny😂😂😂

  • Dan R.
    2 days

    The Same shitttttt... 😎

  • Vivek P.
    2 days

    I would urge you use attari border in your post. Also you have good amount of followers so Plz get the facts right. As popel look up to you to provide correct information.

  • Eddz L.
    2 days

    These army performing these might have stong bones...and stamina.

  • Brut India
    3 days

    These are the melodies and the tunes that they marched to this year: https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/26-new-tunes-in-beating-retreat-this-year-no-bollywood-numbers/article38320088.ece

  • Sameer A.
    3 days

    Stupid event in world

  • Deepak B.
    3 days

    It's our pride 🎉

  • Kashvi S.
    3 days

    https://youtu.be/VkRwUsiAi2E

  • Manish S.
    3 days

    Indian ❤️

