What Is The Cost Of A NOTA Vote? Dhruv Rathee Explains
When did India get the option to vote NOTA? Is there a re-election if NOTA gets a majority? Do other countries vote NOTA too? Dhruv Rathee explains it all in this final video of our voting series. 🗳🗒
03/23/2019 2:05 PM
789 comments
Greg P.10/20/2019 12:46
Thaks for the information. Its time for action. There are so many educated people like Raghuraman. Why not elect them. Why the dirty political parties. With education no class..
Mahesh P.10/20/2019 04:53
He is intelligent, highly skilled in presentation, high convincing power but, he is using his powers in wrong direction...
Prabhakar A.10/11/2019 20:33
dekh le NOTA se kya ho sakta hai
Neeraj P.06/17/2019 12:10
Hahahhah ..nakli ..
Tanvi N.05/20/2019 08:16
watch it out
Aakarsh K.04/30/2019 09:09
It means this fool and his supporters are loosing from Licking Khujaliwaal to Congiiis now talking of NOTA Guys beware of such AssOs Look at what happened in MP PPL clicked NOTA thinking they'll punish BJP instead got a riot monger govt with corrupt CM within 3 months Beware 💪🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳
Kruti C.04/29/2019 09:11
must watch after 3: 07
Sudarshan S.04/28/2019 15:08
This dhruve rathee is paid Congress media dog.. always trying to push anti modi and anti india agenda. Beaware from this fake person
Shrinivas K.04/28/2019 13:24
"नोटा" रशिया में नही है। यह झुटा है
Pintu S.04/28/2019 11:08
Bhai tu etna gala q fad raha BJP ke khilaf har video me. tu hi bata Modi ko hata de.... To kon hai PM k post k liye layak ....ek kam kar tuhi khada hoja
Navin N.04/22/2019 10:10
❤️ show this to rucha!!!!
Novita M.04/19/2019 06:26
introduced only in 2013
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:57
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Shahid S.04/15/2019 17:14
Very informative video, thanks
Harsh T.04/15/2019 03:16
Karan Madan
Sundaran N.04/14/2019 13:02
The big mouth foolish!!
Vishal Y.04/14/2019 10:38
Bhai tu bda chutiya hai Sale gandhe dubara voting hone se desh ka paisa barbaad hota hai tujhe pta hai Or re election karva ke hoga kya vhi candidates dubara khade honge
Asif S.04/14/2019 10:07
Dhruv rathee
Prem S.04/14/2019 08:48
Tumra pas ku6 kama nhi hai kya
Niraj R.04/14/2019 08:39
Now he know that congress is not going make government this time so he is advertising NOTA.