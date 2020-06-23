back

What It Means To Be A Covid-19 Patient Today

Getting a test, finding a bed, paying exorbitant bills... there's more than one mountain to climb for an average Covid-19 patient in India. 😨😨

06/23/2020 2:27 PM
13 comments

  • Brut India
    06/24/2020 06:53

    How India's private healthcare system is inflating prices, even for non-Covid treatment: https://scroll.in/article/963885/in-the-middle-of-a-pandemic-indian-hospitals-are-inflating-the-cost-of-even-non-coronavirus-care

  • Praveen J.
    06/24/2020 00:07

    Every state run hospitals offers free treatment so if you can't afford stop whining and go get admitted at a government run hospital....it's that simple

  • Neha K.
    06/23/2020 18:25

    We are not essential, we are sacrificial. Read it in new york times. P.s -have to clarify, i am not targeting our precious government.

  • Ajith K.
    06/23/2020 16:18

    in kerala covid treatment is free for everyone.any one who is under quaratine shows any symptoms medical team will come your place and collect the swab.everything is free.

  • Ta S.
    06/23/2020 15:41

    And they say "mera desh mahan"

  • Pratik K.
    06/23/2020 15:13

    Life is cheap in India..

  • Syed Z.
    06/23/2020 15:11

    Brut is anti India when you were when congress was ruling

  • Ranjeeta D.
    06/23/2020 15:10

    Buchers