What It Takes To Be A Girl In Urban India
A middle-aged Delhi woman was in the news recently for allegedly asking men at a restaurant to rape a group of girls because one of them was wearing a short skirt. This got Yuvaa, a digital youth platform, to fire this epic response. 👭
05/11/2019 11:03 AM
- 90.3k
- 2.6k
- 153
118 comments
Dhvani P.06/11/2019 16:23
this video is so accurate ! ❤️
Geetha N.06/07/2019 03:56
These so called feminists.... I too stand for the rights of women... but don't these ladies r only using their body to attract men...(and it is a natural thing....) so these types of commercial ads they use female body.........And many make money.... So it is always wise to dress up according to the place where u r....you should be wise enough for this.... Attention seekers may not understand this....
Dulal C.05/17/2019 08:04
All these women have lost their boyfriend that is why they are so desperate .
Dulal C.05/17/2019 08:03
Women should dress properly. 99% provocative approaches for sexualizing or attraction responsible dress types
Vikas J.05/17/2019 03:27
Being feminist means u r not brought up in right ways. It's ur parents fault. Why to blame men or society for the same
Vikas J.05/17/2019 03:22
These women are the one who market themself and then complain of coustomer
Vikas J.05/17/2019 03:21
Chutiapa
Rohan l.05/14/2019 08:51
Just make PDA public and urinating illegal 🤷
Kikam B.05/14/2019 05:15
We can actually see by the comments on this video why our country has a huge cases of rape grow up kids
Akash L.05/14/2019 04:55
Dramass.
Pratibha S.05/13/2019 21:19
These girls are trying to cash their so called feminism, after terrorism this is the most dangerous thing, I know I'm a piece of meat right now because there are lots of sharks who're waiting for this! But before you start, keep in mind feminism doesn't require your cheap tricks! Feminism is a part of empowerment. Unlike your cheap mentality which is only surrounded with drugs, alcohol, nudity, and sex.
Julie F.05/13/2019 18:10
Brut has no work ...that lady was not in a state of mind...no more news yrl hv ...what is a point in reposting it...what yrl trying to prove ...that Lady is criminal...some sense
Julie F.05/13/2019 18:07
These girls require to respect the culture....moreover now this video has become old ..by calling Aunty ...next generation too wl call yrl Aunty...by uploading this video now n then what yrl want to prove that yrl want to b famous...so become ...no work looks like
Brut India05/13/2019 09:49
The video that started the controversy:
Suraj V.05/13/2019 08:23
Fake feminism itna support mil to raha hai firr bhi rote baith rhee btw grls ye log fake feminism failaa ke chutya banane ka kaam kar rhee hai aur plz bas hua yaar baar baar boys ko blame karna bund kardo bolo kuch boys naaki boys humko ghanta nhi interest zabardasti vaale sex mei so please faltu ka rona bund karo bas hua bachpan se dekh raha hoo bc bhot support mil rha hai tum log firr bhi women empowerment ke liye rote baith rhee ho now it's time men's empowerment tum log bhi bhot attyachaar karte ho hum log pe especially achche boys ke saath fake feminism aur rights maang ke bhi tum log galt insaan hee choose krte ho aur vo tumhari watt lagake jaata hai to firr tumhare liye achche boys bhi bure bante hai
Santanu B.05/13/2019 07:54
At least girls should have wished aunty happy mothers day.woh bhi to kisika sasuma hoga or honewala he.how lucky that girl might be being a bahu of that aunty.
Baqar K.05/13/2019 07:45
Moved to tears
Amit D.05/13/2019 06:18
Ahh, its a fashionable feminist activism people. You can scroll it down without reacting.
Faiz K.05/13/2019 04:41
Aunty=content 😍
Er M.05/12/2019 23:10
Woh anti aap ko apni bate maante hai es liya ye sb bolte haan