What Makes Article 35A So Controversial?
The Supreme Court will start hearing pleas challenging the validity of Article 35A from today. What makes this constitutional provision according special rights to Jammu and Kashmir's citizens so controversial? ⚖
02/26/2019 1:34 AMupdated: 02/28/2019 11:57 AM
85 comments
Ayjaz K.03/18/2019 08:19
Crimes against humanity civilians killings that is terrorism herasmant people that is terrorism.
Aranya D.03/18/2019 07:45
Article 35 A should be removed for ultimate development of j & k ,along with destruction of terrorism.
Prakash S.03/17/2019 19:23
Jai Bheem Jai Bharat Namo Bhudhay !
Sk S.03/17/2019 18:15
Kasmiry always fight for freedom
Firdous A.03/17/2019 16:03
35A is remove Kashmir is free... Everyone read 370..35A.... You understand everything
Dinesh R.03/17/2019 08:40
2029 tak pm Modi world leader Modi India ka pm Modi only Okkk
Sofi F.03/15/2019 13:32
Dont say... Some people... Say whole j an k.... Stands against its abrogation....
Labh R.03/14/2019 18:41
Jammu and Kashmir zindabad
Manchare B.03/14/2019 07:30
Remove article 35a
Anil J.03/13/2019 03:24
That time means 1954 it's need, now the people want job
Chander D.03/12/2019 17:01
Remove 35 a
Rameez P.03/12/2019 13:01
J&k not a part of India nor Pakistan don't try to touch with article 35a otherwise u will see one more 1947.. India is land of mughals Hindus should go back to srilankan
Sithin P.03/12/2019 10:25
Repeal Art 370 and integrate Kashmir fully into Indian Union. Ground Realities have changed from 1947, Demands have been changed, Demography have been changed. So now no plebiscite and bakwaas nor we are ready to leave the Ancestral Hindu Homeland. If some Radicals think that you can terrorise minority Hindus from valley and ask for Religious rule then they can continue dreaming.
Arun G.03/12/2019 06:43
बाबा साहेब अंबेडकरजी इतने ज्ञानी थे तो उन्होंने ऐसा संविधान क्यूँ बनाया?
Dheeraj D.03/10/2019 21:23
Is Brut India on India's side?..that should be the question..
Ayjaz K.03/10/2019 09:52
Kashmir was saprate nation
Imtiyaz L.03/10/2019 02:01
Save 35a
Sk S.03/07/2019 13:11
Sc play jocker of rass terrorist group
DrNaushad Q.03/07/2019 07:43
Article 341par bhi bat honi chahiye
Hasan T.03/07/2019 07:14
We all are Indians and our duty is to kill and destroy in country or out from country all those, who are trying to divide our nation , our dignity, our love, our thinks, our friendships , our color, and our image.