What makes Delhi’s IGI airport special
From running on green energy to using taxibots to save fuel… these five things make Delhi airport among the best in the business.
Vinod Dua's Speech On Journalism
"We shouldn't become lackeys of the establishment." Vinod Dua gave this memorable speech while receiving the 2017 RedInk Lifetime Achievement Award. The veteran journalist died on Saturday. 🎥: Mumbai Press Club
Satya Nadella's leadership lessons from cricket
A bowling spell in a high school cricket match gave the Microsoft CEO not just an adrenaline rush but also taught him a leadership lesson...
Idli amma, Anand Mahindra... and a promise
On Mother's Day, Idli amma got a special gift from a stranger.
Modi choked with emotion as girl shared her dream
PM Modi asked this girl her reason for choosing the medical profession and this is why she started crying...
Wife remembers husband who died of Covid last year
"I used to paint a flower for him every night." Dr. Nirmala Agarwal, who lost her husband due to Covid last year, shares with Brut some heartwarming moments from her 40-year marriage….
Parag Agrawal: From IIT-B To Twitter CEO
Silicon Valley gets one more Indian-origin CEO! Look how this IIT alumnus became Jack Dorsey's successor...
When An Indian Historian Lashed Out At The West
Who really holds the matchstick while the world burns? This 2021 speech by Indian historian Vijay Prashad throws all kinds of shade at the global climate debate. #TBT
Meet Delhi’s Happiness Brigade
Don't spread hate in Delhi. Gift water, hand towels, birthday cakes instead. 👏
The Dancing Trash Collector
Dancing with the... garbage? Meet the French TikTok star who makes supercool videos while collecting trash!
Meet The Leader of India's Oppressed
He drafted the Indian constitution, championed Dalit and women's rights, and remains a beacon for India's minorities. Today, he would have been 128 years old. 🤓✍️💪