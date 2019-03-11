back

What Makes India’s Elections The World’s Largest?

India will host the the biggest election on the planet over 38 days in April-May. Here’s all you need to know about general election 2019. 🗓🗳🌏

03/11/2019 2:09 PM
Politics

35 comments

  • Jash B.
    04/04/2019 09:03

    May 24: Brut will post a video about how the entire election was an EVM fraud Because the winner will be Narendra Damodardas Modi

  • Vinodbadiger B.
    04/03/2019 18:24

    Jai modiji

  • Joe J.
    04/02/2019 08:26

    The dumb ones will still try to find a way to get power and wealth, indian politics will never be fair, just watch and see.

  • Rakesh A.
    04/02/2019 04:48

    ✌ONLY VBA PRAKSH AMBEDKAR✌

  • Imran K.
    04/01/2019 04:37

    https://m.tribuneindia.com/article/pnb-fraud-nirav-modi-papers-gutted-in-fire-at-income-tax-office/599478/amp

  • Mohammed F.
    03/29/2019 12:50

    Won't make any difference. All politicians are out to eat our money. Best not to vote at all.

  • Karan M.
    03/27/2019 18:42

    There is only ont thing to know that on 24th May 2019 Mr. Narendra Damodardas Modi will take oath as the 15th Prime Minister of Republic of India.

  • Asrar A.
    03/21/2019 17:59

    And Ironey is biggest democracy in the world and we have to chose between Rahul gandhi and Narindar modi...

  • Urshlla K.
    03/17/2019 18:03

    Point 1 and 2 weren't related to the current elections. I thought this video will tell me when is the election in my state 😒 coz it was ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW. 😒

  • Saad A.
    03/17/2019 16:59

    Democratic? Let Kashmiris choose

  • Karan A.
    03/17/2019 01:59

    Brut India has maximum number of pappu supporters with pappu IQ

  • Abhi J.
    03/13/2019 09:37

    मीर जाफरों और जयचंदों की कमी नहीं है

  • Haroon I.
    03/13/2019 05:05

    Front one is LaL Din sab

  • Brut India
    03/12/2019 14:04

    Need to register to vote? This video explains how:

  • Shah R.
    03/12/2019 12:00

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2286038888387074&id=100009429555877&sfnsn=mo

  • Vilas D.
    03/12/2019 11:45

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=619513375127592&id=1652951511611984

  • Arnab M.
    03/12/2019 06:09

    @Amrita Saha: Watch this and inbox me

  • Muhammad I.
    03/12/2019 03:23

    Here you know all about modi election is kill your own soldiers and put blame on pakistan... use those killed soldiers as vote collecting machine , use foul language to ignite anti pakistan and anti islam emotions among your people and won the election

  • Neha S.
    03/11/2019 21:11

    Big election, bigger the clown🤡 selected. Let's wish ourselves good luck. 👍🤘

  • Louis G.
    03/11/2019 20:08

    Vote modi for better India