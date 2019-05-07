back

What Makes Rahul Gandhi “A Great Human Being”?

Rahul Gandhi received this giant vote of confidence from an old friend.

05/07/2019 4:28 PMupdated: 05/07/2019 8:36 PM
  • 350.4k
  • 488

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

449 comments

  • Sushmita S.
    06/01/2019 11:25

    Intelligent young pappu

  • Pratyush S.
    06/01/2019 11:03

    Pappu is 49 and Amit Shah is 54.. But Pappu is young and dynamic as per this old man.

  • Chitrakant B.
    06/01/2019 06:00

    Bhaisahab aap bas unke speeches acche se sun lo sab clear ho jayegi jo bhi galat fehmi hai aapko....Aloo aur sona wala bhi .....

  • Vk S.
    06/01/2019 04:31

    ab hua to hua

  • Dinesh S.
    05/31/2019 17:41

    सैम ये पप्पू जिसको इमानदार बता रहा है वो माँ बेटे जमानत पे बाहर बैठे राजनीति कर रहे है|

  • Dinesh S.
    05/31/2019 17:39

    सेम पित्रोदा हुआ तो हुआ| रागा पप्पू था पप्पू है पप्पू ही रहेगा और पप्पू बना टपक भी जायेगा।

  • Krishna M.
    05/31/2019 16:56

    हुआ तो हुआ

  • Feliciano C.
    05/31/2019 16:38

    All Sanghis are idiots without any doubt. They are terrorising internal security of the country. Normally majority of them are morons like irrational animals.

  • Sukhdev T.
    05/31/2019 12:09

    Bhak bosedk...

  • Gaurav Y.
    05/31/2019 11:16

    Papu,,,,.... tha h rahega......

  • Dipika C.
    05/31/2019 06:38

    Aaj sab ki mentality dikhave ki ho gai sab dikhave pe yakin karte hai isiliye sarkar bhi dikhave ki hi chuni hai kam karne wali nahi ....

  • Virender P.
    05/31/2019 05:49

    Chu

  • Aman B.
    05/31/2019 04:47

    He is nashedi and pappu...😂😂 tumhare bolne s kuchh ni hone wala chammach

  • Shantu D.
    05/31/2019 04:38

    looks like hybride dog :)

  • Anjan P.
    05/30/2019 17:26

    Hua to hua

  • Love B.
    05/30/2019 17:25

    🖕🖕🖕

  • Subhadeep T.
    05/30/2019 14:45

    Hua to hua😁😁

  • Pankaj J.
    05/30/2019 12:37

    Hua toh hua

  • Mahesh V.
    05/30/2019 11:15

    nice spich

  • Ashutosh K.
    05/30/2019 10:13

    Huaaa to huaaa..